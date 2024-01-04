The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 4, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Cam Cerese takes over in the second half as Lake Park downs Conant

The first two quarters were rough for both teams and then Cerese asserted himself and led the Lancers to a 51-30 victory.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Cam Cerese takes over in the second half as Lake Park downs Conant
Lake Park’s Camden Cerese (1) drives the ball past Conant’s Austin Potocnic (4).

Lake Park’s Camden Cerese (1) drives the ball past Conant’s Austin Potocnic (4).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

In the next couple of weeks, basketball programs around the state will jockey for openings in the 2024 holiday tournaments. Lake Park is fortunate to have a spot at Pekin, one of the premier holiday events.

The Lancers, who have high expectations, lost to Mount Carmel by 19 points in the title game this season. That experience was priceless for a team with its sights set on a sectional title and more in March.

‘‘It showed us where we have to be,’’ Lake Park senior Cam Cerese said. ‘‘That was very helpful to play a top team like that. We learned we have to be better than we are.’’

Cerese, one of the top unsigned seniors in the area, scored 86 points in the first three games at Pekin but was limited to 16 against the Caravan.

‘‘The speed and athleticism [of Mount Carmel] was impressive,’’ Lancers coach Billy Pitcher said. ‘‘They got down the floor so quickly, even on the college court. You have to be really dialed in, and any little mistake is going to be magnified. But we watched the film, and I think we got it.’’

Lake Park began the second half of its season against Conant on Thursday in Hoffman Estates. The first two quarters were rough for both teams before Cerese asserted himself and led the Lancers to a 51-30 victory.

Cerese finished with a game-high 21 points. He shot 6-for-9 from the field and had seven assists.

‘‘[Cerese] is so persistent,’’ Pitcher said. ‘‘He just can’t be denied the ball. If you put a bigger guy on him to stop him inside, then he’s able to get by him. And on smaller guys, he’s able to score inside. He’s making really good decisions when he gets doubled or sees it coming.’’

Lake Park (14-3) led 18-14 at halftime before Cerese scored 12 points in the third quarter to break the game open.

‘‘He’s a joy to coach,’’ Pitcher said. ‘‘He makes me look a lot smarter, having the best player on the floor. A lot of stuff was just,‘Give him the ball and let him make a play.’ ’’

Tommy Rochford, a 6-5 senior, added 16 points and six rebounds and senior Dennasio LaGioia nine points for the Lancers.

Senior Michael Walsh, who comes off the bench for Lake Park, is the son of Conant coach Matt Walsh.

‘‘We’re both really competitive, so he really wanted to beat me and I wanted to beat him,’’ Michael said. ‘‘But we are really tight. Basketball won’t, like, change the relationship between us.’’

Bradley Biedke, a 6-6 junior, led the Cougars (7-9) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Senior guard Yusuf Cisse, who committed to Washington University in St. Louis this week, added eight points.

Next Up In High School Sports
Thursday’s high school basketball scores
Bolingbrook beats Romeoville as JT Pettigrew and Jason Lawani help freshman Davion Thompson acclimate to life as a star
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
Phenomenal freshmen: Warren’s Jaxson Davis and Bolingbrook’s Davion Thompson are having historic debut seasons
Ian Miletic moves into the spotlight for Rolling Meadows
No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 162: Reviewing the holiday tournaments
The Latest
Connor Bedard was named an NHL All-Star on Thursday.
Blackhawks
Connor Bedard to represent Blackhawks at NHL All-Star Game in Toronto
The 18-year-old rookie sensation was one of 32 players selected Thursday to join this year’s festivities on Feb. 1-3 in Toronto. He would be the youngest All-Star Game participant in league history.
By Ben Pope
 
The 15400 block of Begonia Court, where Terrence Clyne allegedly punched his Palestinian neighbor and made hateful comments toward them Wednesday.
Crime
Man who allegedly punched Palestinian neighbor, shouted epithets in Orland Park is charged with hate crime
Police say Terrence Clyne, 68, grew angry at neighbors who moved trash cans. He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery in the incident Wednesday.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
David Bahlman rows a boat to the Farnsworth House to check for damage after flooding in 2004.
Obituaries
David Bahlman, former head of Landmarks Illinois who saved Mies van der Rohe’s famed Farnsworth House, dies at 78
Mr. Bahlman also helped save the former Cook County Hospital building from the wrecking ball.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Authorities investigate a CTA Yellow Line train that crashed into a piece of snow-removal equipment, injuring nearly 40 people on Nov. 16, 2023.
Transportation
CTA Yellow Line reopens Friday, 7 weeks after crash
The transit agency has been running shuttle buses along the Skokie Swift line since the Nov. 16 crash near the Howard Street station, when a southbound train struck a CTA snowplow being used for training.
By David Struett
 
A photo of DJ Moore running with the ball.
Bears
DJ Moore is a good start, but Bears must make wide receivers a priority this offseason
Moore likely will line up with Tyler Scott, Velus Jones and Equanimeous St. Brown on Sunday against the Packers.
By Jason Lieser
 