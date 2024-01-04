Cam Cerese takes over in the second half as Lake Park downs Conant

In the next couple of weeks, basketball programs around the state will jockey for openings in the 2024 holiday tournaments. Lake Park is fortunate to have a spot at Pekin, one of the premier holiday events.

The Lancers, who have high expectations, lost to Mount Carmel by 19 points in the title game this season. That experience was priceless for a team with its sights set on a sectional title and more in March.

‘‘It showed us where we have to be,’’ Lake Park senior Cam Cerese said. ‘‘That was very helpful to play a top team like that. We learned we have to be better than we are.’’

Cerese, one of the top unsigned seniors in the area, scored 86 points in the first three games at Pekin but was limited to 16 against the Caravan.

‘‘The speed and athleticism [of Mount Carmel] was impressive,’’ Lancers coach Billy Pitcher said. ‘‘They got down the floor so quickly, even on the college court. You have to be really dialed in, and any little mistake is going to be magnified. But we watched the film, and I think we got it.’’

Lake Park began the second half of its season against Conant on Thursday in Hoffman Estates. The first two quarters were rough for both teams before Cerese asserted himself and led the Lancers to a 51-30 victory.

Cerese finished with a game-high 21 points. He shot 6-for-9 from the field and had seven assists.

‘‘[Cerese] is so persistent,’’ Pitcher said. ‘‘He just can’t be denied the ball. If you put a bigger guy on him to stop him inside, then he’s able to get by him. And on smaller guys, he’s able to score inside. He’s making really good decisions when he gets doubled or sees it coming.’’

Lake Park (14-3) led 18-14 at halftime before Cerese scored 12 points in the third quarter to break the game open.

‘‘He’s a joy to coach,’’ Pitcher said. ‘‘He makes me look a lot smarter, having the best player on the floor. A lot of stuff was just,‘Give him the ball and let him make a play.’ ’’

Tommy Rochford, a 6-5 senior, added 16 points and six rebounds and senior Dennasio LaGioia nine points for the Lancers.

Senior Michael Walsh, who comes off the bench for Lake Park, is the son of Conant coach Matt Walsh.

‘‘We’re both really competitive, so he really wanted to beat me and I wanted to beat him,’’ Michael said. ‘‘But we are really tight. Basketball won’t, like, change the relationship between us.’’

Bradley Biedke, a 6-6 junior, led the Cougars (7-9) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Senior guard Yusuf Cisse, who committed to Washington University in St. Louis this week, added eight points.