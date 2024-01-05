The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Chicago outdoors: Suburban sandhill, Park Bait’s 88 and other holiday strangeness

A sandhill crane hanging around past Christmas in Lake County, first Christmas in Park Bait’s 88 years and the question of Christmas 50s or zero are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond,

By  Dale Bowman
   
A sandhill crane hanging around for the holidays in Lake County. Credit: Kate Briand

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond. Finally getting this posted after a week of computer issues.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Kate Briand emailed the photo of a sandhill crane in unincorporated Lake County the day after Christmas. “I spotted this sandhill crane and his/her mate in our neighborhood today,” she noted. “They are residents here during the normal breeding/nesting season (and can often be seen walking down the middle of the street) but I never expected to see them on December 26th!”

She also noted, “Last winter, I saw a pileated woodpecker going in and out of a nest in an old oak in a neighbor’s yard. That was a thrill that I never expected to see in such a relatively developed area (I’d seen one in northern Wisconsin years before). Thankfully, the old growth oaks in the area have been saved so birds like that have homes!”

SHOWTIME

Through Jan. 7: Let’s Go Fishing Show, Gateway Convention Center, Collinsville.

BIG NUMBER

88 — Years that Park Bait has been in operation in some form at Montrose Harbor. This was the first year it was open through Christmas.

LAST WORD

‘‘It’s amazing that a year ago today temps were near zero, and I was drilling holes. Not today with highs in the 50s!’’

Ken ‘‘Husker’’ O’Malley, a Christmas holiday observation on fishing conditions.

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

Jan. 12-13: Bourbonnais, (815) 933-9400

Feb. 24-25: Essex, (815) 922-4027

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Saturday, Jan. 6: Boat America, Chicago, Dan O’Connell, cgaux.doc@gmail.com

SHOWTIME

ILLUMINATION

Through Saturday, Jan. 6: Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum. For tickets, go to mortonarb.org and in-person at the Arboretum Visitor Center during operating hours. Pricing begins at $18.

