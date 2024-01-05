The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 5, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Friday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Friday’s high school basketball scores
Conant’s Yusuf Cisse (11) drives the ball between Lake Park’s Camden Cerese (1) and Michael Walsh (4).

Conant’s Yusuf Cisse (11) drives the ball between Lake Park’s Camden Cerese (1) and Michael Walsh (4).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Friday, January 5, 2024

BIG NORTHERN

Dixon at Winnebago, 7:00

North Boone at Rockford Lutheran, 7:00

Oregon at Rockford Christian, 6:45

Rock Falls at Byron, 7:00

CATHOLIC LEAGUE - CROSSOVER

Loyola at Providence, 2:30

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH

Niles North at Maine East, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH

Glenbrook South at Evanston, 5:00

New Trier at Glenbrook North, 12:30

DU PAGE VALLEY

DeKalb at Naperville Central, 7:00

Metea Valley at Naperville North, 7:00

Neuqua Valley at Waubonsie Valley, 6:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Benet at St. Viator, 7:00

Carmel at Marist, 7:00

Nazareth at St. Patrick, 7:00

Notre Dame at Marian Catholic, 7:00

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Coal City at Reed-Custer, 6:45

Herscher at Manteno, 7:00

Lisle at Streator, 6:45

Wilmington at Peotone, 6:45

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Northridge at University High, 6:30

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Ottawa at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00

Sycamore at Kaneland, 7:00

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Woodstock at Woodstock North, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

Morgan Park Academy at British School, 5:00

LITTLE TEN

Hinckley-Big Rock at Earlville, 7:00

Indian Creek at Somonauk, 7:00

LaMoille at Serena, 7:00

Leland at Newark, 7:00

NIC - 10

Auburn at Hononegah, 7:30

Belvidere at Guilford, 7:15

Belvidere North at Freeport, 7:15

Boylan at Rockford East, 7:15

Jefferson at Harlem, 7:30

NORTH SUBURBAN

Lake Forest at Lake Zurich, 7:00

Warren at Waukegan, 7:00

Zion-Benton at Stevenson, 7:00

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Harvest Christian at Alden-Hebron, 7:00

Westlake Christian at Schaumburg Christian, 7:30

RIVER VALLEY

Beecher at Tri-Point, 7:00

Donovan at Clifton Central, 7:00

Grace Christian at Momence, 5:30

St. Anne at Grant Park, 7:00

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER

Minooka at Joliet Central, 6:30

Oswego at Plainfield Central, 6:30

Oswego East at Plainfield East, 6:30

Plainfield North at Plainfield South, 6:30

West Aurora at Romeoville, 6:30

Yorkville at Joliet West, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - BLUE

Bolingbrook at Lockport, 6:30

Lincoln-Way East at Sandburg, 7:00

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED

Lincoln-Way Central at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00

Stagg at Lincoln-Way West, 1:00

TRI-COUNTY

Dwight at Roanoke-Benson, 7:30

Henry-Senachwine at Seneca, 7:00, at Old Gym

Marquette at St. Bede, 7:00

Midland at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:00

Putnam County at Woodland, 7:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

Bartlett at Larkin, 7:00

East Aurora at South Elgin, 7:00

Fenton at West Chicago, 7:00

Streamwood at Glenbard South, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Addison Trail at Hinsdale South, 4:30

Leyden at Willowbrook, 5:00

Proviso East at Morton, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Glenbard West at York, 1:00

Lyons at Downers Grove North, 7:30

Proviso West at Oak Park-River Forest, 7:30

NON CONFERENCE

Amundsen at Niles West, 5:30

Barrington at Wauconda, 4:30

Chicago Christian at Argo, 6:00

Christ the King at Manley, 5:00

De La Salle at St. Raymond (NY), 6:30

Dundee-Crown at Round Lake, 1:30

Elgin Academy at Aurora Central, 7:30

Hiawatha at Yorkville Christian, 7:00

Hinsdale Central at Downers Grove South, 6:30

IC Catholic at Westmont, 7:30

Little Village at Ellison, 1:00

McHenry at Marengo, 7:00

Orr at Perspectives-MSA, 1:30

Palatine at Cary-Grove, 6:30

Payton at St. Ignatius, 7:00

Plano at Morris, 7:00

Richards at Agricultural Science, 1:00

Rock County Christian (WI) at Christian Life, 7:30

Sandwich at Rochelle, 7:00

HYDE PARK

Bowen vs. Bogan, 2:30

Crane vs. Englewood,4:00

Lincoln Park vs. Riverside-Brookfield, 5:30

North Lawndale vs. Gary West Side (IN), 7:00

LA PORTE (IN) - CIVIC AUDITORIUM

Thornton vs. Richmond Heights (OH), 4:30E

Next Up In High School Sports
Weekend Forecast: Previewing and predicting the top high school basketball games
Cam Cerese takes over in the second half as Lake Park downs Conant
Thursday’s high school basketball scores
Bolingbrook beats Romeoville as JT Pettigrew and Jason Lawani help freshman Davion Thompson acclimate to life as a star
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
Phenomenal freshmen: Warren’s Jaxson Davis and Bolingbrook’s Davion Thompson are having historic debut seasons
The Latest
Matt Reum
News
Indiana man rescued 6 days after crashing truck thanks well-wishers for ‘revitalizing my hope in humanity’
Matt Reum told police his truck went off Interstate 94 ahead of a bridge over Salt Creek, missed the guardrail and rolled several times before landing on the other side of the creek, hidden out of sight from the road above.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Norman Lear
Starting Over
SuperAgers like the late Norman Lear show us how aging could be, with researchers now trying to learn more
They’re looking for SuperAgers and their adult children to participate in a study that aims to uncover why some people live so much longer than others.
By Mary Mitchell
 
David Soul as detective Ken “Hutch” Hutchinson in a scene from the 1970s hit television series “Starsky &amp; Hutch.” Soul has died at the age of 80.
Entertainment and Culture
Actor David Soul, star of TV’s ‘Starsky and Hutch,’ dies at 80
Soul portrayed detective Ken “Hutch” Hutchinson alongside Paul Michael Glaser as detective David Starsky in the 1970s ABC series.
By Associated Press
 
A young person with a bullhorn and a crowd of protestors demonstrate against police in schools on June 9, 2020.
Editorials
Local school councils should have the final say on keeping police in Chicago schools
Alternatives to having police officers in schools take time to implement, and every school community is different. The goal of “no cops in schools” is one to reach through persuasion, not mandate.
By CST Editorial Board
 
CFD_02.JPG
Crime
Errant bullet from shooting hits 11-year-old boy in Roseland home: CPD
The boy was in a home in the 300 block of West 95th Street when a shooting attack happened outside, and bullets hit him in the leg, police said.
By Sun-Times staff
 