Friday’s high school basketball scores

Friday, January 5, 2024
BIG NORTHERN
Dixon at Winnebago, 7:00
North Boone at Rockford Lutheran, 7:00
Oregon at Rockford Christian, 6:45
Rock Falls at Byron, 7:00
CATHOLIC LEAGUE - CROSSOVER
Loyola at Providence, 2:30
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH
Niles North at Maine East, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH
Glenbrook South at Evanston, 5:00
New Trier at Glenbrook North, 12:30
DU PAGE VALLEY
DeKalb at Naperville Central, 7:00
Metea Valley at Naperville North, 7:00
Neuqua Valley at Waubonsie Valley, 6:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Benet at St. Viator, 7:00
Carmel at Marist, 7:00
Nazareth at St. Patrick, 7:00
Notre Dame at Marian Catholic, 7:00
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Coal City at Reed-Custer, 6:45
Herscher at Manteno, 7:00
Lisle at Streator, 6:45
Wilmington at Peotone, 6:45
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Northridge at University High, 6:30
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Ottawa at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00
Sycamore at Kaneland, 7:00
KISHWAUKEE RIVER
Woodstock at Woodstock North, 7:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
Morgan Park Academy at British School, 5:00
LITTLE TEN
Hinckley-Big Rock at Earlville, 7:00
Indian Creek at Somonauk, 7:00
LaMoille at Serena, 7:00
Leland at Newark, 7:00
NIC - 10
Auburn at Hononegah, 7:30
Belvidere at Guilford, 7:15
Belvidere North at Freeport, 7:15
Boylan at Rockford East, 7:15
Jefferson at Harlem, 7:30
NORTH SUBURBAN
Lake Forest at Lake Zurich, 7:00
Warren at Waukegan, 7:00
Zion-Benton at Stevenson, 7:00
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
Harvest Christian at Alden-Hebron, 7:00
Westlake Christian at Schaumburg Christian, 7:30
RIVER VALLEY
Beecher at Tri-Point, 7:00
Donovan at Clifton Central, 7:00
Grace Christian at Momence, 5:30
St. Anne at Grant Park, 7:00
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER
Minooka at Joliet Central, 6:30
Oswego at Plainfield Central, 6:30
Oswego East at Plainfield East, 6:30
Plainfield North at Plainfield South, 6:30
West Aurora at Romeoville, 6:30
Yorkville at Joliet West, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - BLUE
Bolingbrook at Lockport, 6:30
Lincoln-Way East at Sandburg, 7:00
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED
Lincoln-Way Central at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00
Stagg at Lincoln-Way West, 1:00
TRI-COUNTY
Dwight at Roanoke-Benson, 7:30
Henry-Senachwine at Seneca, 7:00, at Old Gym
Marquette at St. Bede, 7:00
Midland at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:00
Putnam County at Woodland, 7:00
UPSTATE EIGHT
Bartlett at Larkin, 7:00
East Aurora at South Elgin, 7:00
Fenton at West Chicago, 7:00
Streamwood at Glenbard South, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD
Addison Trail at Hinsdale South, 4:30
Leyden at Willowbrook, 5:00
Proviso East at Morton, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Glenbard West at York, 1:00
Lyons at Downers Grove North, 7:30
Proviso West at Oak Park-River Forest, 7:30
NON CONFERENCE
Amundsen at Niles West, 5:30
Barrington at Wauconda, 4:30
Chicago Christian at Argo, 6:00
Christ the King at Manley, 5:00
De La Salle at St. Raymond (NY), 6:30
Dundee-Crown at Round Lake, 1:30
Elgin Academy at Aurora Central, 7:30
Hiawatha at Yorkville Christian, 7:00
Hinsdale Central at Downers Grove South, 6:30
IC Catholic at Westmont, 7:30
Little Village at Ellison, 1:00
McHenry at Marengo, 7:00
Orr at Perspectives-MSA, 1:30
Palatine at Cary-Grove, 6:30
Payton at St. Ignatius, 7:00
Plano at Morris, 7:00
Richards at Agricultural Science, 1:00
Rock County Christian (WI) at Christian Life, 7:30
Sandwich at Rochelle, 7:00
HYDE PARK
Bowen vs. Bogan, 2:30
Crane vs. Englewood,4:00
Lincoln Park vs. Riverside-Brookfield, 5:30
North Lawndale vs. Gary West Side (IN), 7:00
LA PORTE (IN) - CIVIC AUDITORIUM
Thornton vs. Richmond Heights (OH), 4:30E