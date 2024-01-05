The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 5, 2024

Actor Christian Oliver, his 2 daughters killed in plane crash in the Caribbean

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash, according to police.

By  Associated Press
   
Actor Christian Oliver (pictured in 2014) and his two young daughters died in a plane crash on Thursday in the Caribbean.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — U.S. actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash near a tiny private island in the eastern Caribbean, according to police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The crash occurred Thursday just west of Petit Nevis island near Bequia as the plane headed for nearby St. Lucia, police said in a statement.

They identified the daughters as Madita Klepser, 10, and Annik Klepser, 12, adding that the pilot, Robert Sachs, also died.

According to a statement posted to social media by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, “the aircraft went airborne from the J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm about 12:11 p.m. for St. Lucia as its final destination. Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean.”

Authorities said fishermen and divers in the area went to the crash site to help as the St. Vincent and Grenadines Coast Guard headed to the area.

“The selfless and brave acts of the fishermen and divers is very much appreciated,” police said.

Oliver had dozens of crediting film and television roles, including in the 2008 film “Speed Racer” film and “The Good German,” a 2006 World War II film by Stephen Soderbergh that starred George Clooney and Cate Blanchett.

He appeared throughout season two of the 1990s series “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” playing a Swiss transfer student named Brian Keller.

