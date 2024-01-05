Glenbrook North beats New Trier in a defensive battle, takes control of the CSL South

New Trier’s offense hummed at the Pontiac Holiday Tournament. The Trevians made open three-pointers and sliced up defenses with back-door cuts, beating Joliet West and Bloom by a combined 60 points.

Only top-ranked Curie was able to handle New Trier, eeking out a five-point win in the semifinals.

It was a different story on Friday in Northbrook. Glenbrook North’s defense and the general familiarity between the teams resulted in a low-scoring 38-34 win for the Spartans against No. 12 New Trier.

“We know all those guys,” Glenbrook North point guard Josh Fridman said. “It’s so competitive. You definitely play harder against your friends. We played them three imes last year and they were all low scoing. We sort of know what they are trying to do and they know what we are trying to do.”

Nine of the ten starters in the game play for Mike Weinstein’s Fundamental U club program.

“That definitely adds to the rivalry with New Trier,” Spartans coach Quin Hayes. “It’s fun for them. Both teams fight and played hard.”

Fridman led Glenbrook North (15-2, 5-0 CSL South) with 17 points and senior Owen Giannoulias added nine points, six rebounds and three steals.

Giannoulias, a 6-0 guard, is the Spartans’ leading rebounder.

“That’s just wanting it more,” Giannoulias said. “It’s hustle, telling yourself you are going to go get that ball.”

The teams combined for just 24 points and seven field goals in the second half.

“We tried to take them out of what they do because they run some good stuff,” Hayes said. “We did a good job defensively but we can still get better.”

Senior Sam Lappin, Glenbrook North’s leading scorer, was injured in the first half and did not return.

“We knew the juniors had to step up at that point,” Giannoulias. “Hopefully he will be back soon. Those are big shoes to fill.”

Senior Ian Brown led New Trier (15-3, 3-1) with 13 points and Logan Feller added four points and 11 rebounds.

Glenbrook North’s Josh Fridman (0) drives the ball past New Trier’s Logan Feller (22). Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Glenbrook North was ranked in the preseason and fell out after a loss to Prospect. The Spartans advanced to the title game of the Wheeling Hardwood Classic and lost to Neuqua Valley.

“This is a nice rebound from Wheeling,” Hayes said. “We gave that one away and this was a big game, seeing how we would respond from that heartbreaking loss. I’m happy with where we are at but I don’t know what’s going on with Sam’s injury.”

The win leaves Glenbrook North as the only unbeaten team in CSL South conference play. The Spartans have a tough week ahead with games against Loyola on Saturday, Wheaton Academy on Tuesday and rival Glenbrook South on Jan. 12.

“This feels good after losing in the championship at Wheeling again,” Fridman said. “We put in some stuff after that which helped in the game today. This will give us some momentum for the second half of the season.”

