Horoscope for Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a good day to check out banking details and anything connected with inheritances, taxes and debt. On the whole, things should favor you, especially your dealings with authority figures. Nevertheless, it looks like something unexpected might catch you off guard. Do your homework. Pay attention.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your dealings with partners and close friends will be successful. People are happy to see you! Discussions about unusual subjects, philosophy, religion and travel ideas are likely. You might meet a real character today; or perhaps someone you already know will surprise you?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Keep an eye on your pet to avoid accidents. Meanwhile, something unexpected might impact your work — computer crashes, technical problems, delays. You might also hear unexpected news about your health. Nevertheless, it’s a solid, productive day.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Parents should be vigilant to avoid accidents that impact their kids. Social occasions might suddenly be canceled or changed in some way. Therefore, double check appointments before you sally forth. Romance is also unpredictable. You might meet someone exciting or discover something disconcerting.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your home scene might be interrupted. Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. Someone unexpected might knock on the door. (Stock the fridge.) Nevertheless, it’s a fun day to entertain and schmooze!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is a mildly accident-prone day for you. This includes verbal accidents, so think before you speak to avoid a humiliating gaffe. (“When are you due?”) This is a stimulating day full of new faces, new places and new ideas!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Do what you can to protect what you own today. Guard your belongings against loss, theft or damage. Meanwhile, you might find money; you might lose money. Check banking details. Discussions with family members, especially a parent, will go well. (Reassuring.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you might be excited about something. (You will certainly be impulsive.) Knowing this ahead of time, think before you act or do anything, especially if you’re seeking excitement and stimulation, or getting the attention of people who are different from you. Don’t do anything you’ll regret later.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This continues to be an excellent time for you to buy wardrobe goodies for yourself. Keep this in mind. You feel a bit restless today, which is why you might need a distraction. You might also have some excellent money-making ideas. (You often have dreams of getting rich fast. Or slow.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is an excellent day to relate to friends and groups in particular. You might want to discuss future goals. However, you will also encounter someone who is unusual in some way. They might challenge you. They might introduce you to new ideas. They might rebel against what you believe.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re high visibility today, which could be because of something unusual that you do. For example, you might impulsively go off in a new direction. You might defy an authority figure. You might have something unusual and original to discuss with someone in authority? Behind-the-scenes support is likely.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a mildly accident-prone day for you, so pay attention to everything you say and do. On the upside, you might have some unusual ideas. You might also have an unexpected chance to travel. (If so, act quickly because this window of opportunity will be brief.) Interactions with friends and groups will be supportive.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Kate McKinnon (1984) shares your birthday. You are spiritual and philosophical about life. You try to see the good in others. You work hard. (Sometimes you’re shy.) This year is a time of service, perhaps service to family. Therefore, it’s important to take care of yourself so you can be a resource. Time for a makeover?

