Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook

This is the kind of weekend that could ravage the current Super 25. There are big games all over the state today and tomorrow. Here’s a look at Friday’s action.

Super 25 results

No. 4 Warren 66, Waukegan 59: Jaxson Davis scored 21 in his debut at the Dog Pound.

No. 5 Benet 67, St. Viator 39: Win No. 400 for Gene Heidkamp. Sophomore Gabe Sularski scored 12 and sophomore Colin Stack added 10 points and 6 rebounds.

No. 6 Downers Grove North 45, Lyons 39

No. 8 Thornton 62, Richmond Heights, Ohio 48: Morez Johnson scores 21 and grabs eight rebounds on ESPN. Meyoh Swansey added 18 points and Isaiah Green scored 11.

No. 10 Bolingbrook 64, Lockport 51: Freshman Davion Thompson scored 22 points.

Glenbrook North 38, No. 12 New Trier 34: New Trier’s offense hummed at the Pontiac Holiday Tournament. The Trevians made open three-pointers and sliced up defenses with backdoor cuts en route to beating Joliet West and Bloom by a combined 60 points. Only top-ranked Curie was able to handle New Trier, eking out a five-point victory in the semifinals. It was a different story Friday in Northbrook. Glenbrook North’s defense and the general familiarity between the teams resulted in a 38-34 victory for the Spartans. Read more.

No. 14 Waubonise Valley 56, No. 16 Neuqua Valley 50: Undefeated in January is a rare feat and Waubonsie Valley junior Tyreek Coleman is enjoying every minute. “We are buzzing right now,” Coleman said. “We have a squad.” It was a matchup between two red-hot teams that both won their holiday tournaments. Waubonsie took the title at Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic and the Wildcats won the Wheeling Hardwood Classic. Coleman led with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Blissett added 14 points and Ryan Morton scored nine for the Warriors. Read more.

No. 22 Riverside-Brookfield 70, No. 15 Lincoln Park 63: There’s not much anyone can do when Stefan Cicic turns in a big performance. He finished with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 5 blocks. The is the most impressive win of the season for the Bulldogs.

Notre Dame 53, No. 17 Marian Catholic 47: Definitely an upset here. The Dons improve to 9-9.

No. 18 Marist 73, Carmel 42: The RedHawks may be the area’s most balanced scoring team. Darshan Thomas had 18, Stephen Brown 15 and Adonnis Vassilakis and Achilles Anderson each added 12 points.

No. 20 West Aurora 48, No. 19 Romeoville 41: Terrence Smith scored 18 and Jordan Brooks added 15 points. Very solid win for a team with a high ceiling.

No. 21 Palatine 45, Cary-Grove 25: Connor May scored 21 and Tommy Elter added 10.

No. 24 Loyola 53, Providence 42

Other notable games

Barrington 88, Wauconda 71: The Broncos win a high-scoring battle. Nick Peipert and Oliver Gray both scored 24 and Alec Schmidts added 23 points.

Beecher 73, Tri-Point 24: The Bobcats are 17—0.

Christ The King 84, Manley 60: Calvin Worsham filled up the stat sheet with 20 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 blocks as the Gladiators pick up a major win.

Lincoln-Way East 80, Sandburg 67: BJ Powell scored 20 and Rich Kolimas picked up his 400th win.

Minooka 35, Joliet Central 34: Micah Hamilton had 14 points and made the game-winner in the final seconds.

Naperville North 39, Metea Valley 37

Plainfield East 65, Oswego East 58

Yorkville 43, Joliet West 29: Jorey Boley scored 16 for the Foxes. Justus McNair is nursing an injury and did not play for the Tigers.

Top performances

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Nick Allen: 22 points in a 50-41 win vs. Lincoln-Way Central.

Morris’ Jack Wheeler: 26 points, 6 rebounds in a 60-57 OT win vs. Plano.

Oak Park’s Alex Vincent: 17 points and 17 rebounds in a 71-56 win vs. Proviso West.

Plainfield East’s Ehi Ogbomo: 21 points, 10 assists, 6 rebounds in a 65-58 win vs. Oswego East.

Reed-Custer’s Jacob Reardon: 22 points, 8 rebounds in a 55-44 win vs. Coal City.

St. Ignatius’ Chris Bolte: 20 points in a 58-36 win vs. Payton.

St. Patrick’s AJ Thomas: 22 points in an 81-64 win vs. Nazareth.

Stagg’s Jacob Bereza: 20 points in a 54-38 win vs. Lincoln-Way West.

Waukegan’s Nehemiah Dunn: 25 points in a 66-59 loss to Warren.

Yorkville Christian’s Jayden Riley: 27 points in an 84-48 win vs. Hiawatha.

Friday’s takes

What a big win for Thornton, on the road, nationally-televised game. Remember, it always made sense that it might take Tai Streets awhile to get this new team humming. Can the Wildcats keep the momentum going tonight down in Highland against Metamora?

Riverside-Brookfield beating Lincoln Park was probably the biggest result of the night to me. The Bulldogs have some talented players and that victory signals they could have a much higher ceiling than previously believed.

Waukegan senior Nehemiah Dunn (listed above) is way too under the radar. He’s one of the best scorers in the area. Saturday’s storylines

