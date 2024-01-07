Horoscope for Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Take it easy today. Relax and enjoy yourself because this day will get better as it wears on. Travel or do something different to see new places and meet new faces. You will likely learn something interesting. Flirtations with someone different might take place.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Cooperate with others this morning. Go along to get along. Later in the day, you will feel more passionate about issues. Romance might be stimulating! You might also have intense discussions about money and finances. If so, you’ll come out laughing all the way to the bank. Ka-ching!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Take care of duties and obligations this morning because later in the day, you will want to schmooze and relax with friends and partners. You will also enjoy interactions with members of the general public. It’s a pleasant day and people are sociable and happy to talk to you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a playful, fun-loving day! Make time for social outings, sports events, fun activities with kids, romantic dates, vacation time and anything to do with the arts and the entertainment world. Be patient with partners and close friends. Relax.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This morning you’ll be happy to cocoon at home and relax. However, later in the day, you’ll be ready to party and socialize! Make plans for a fun outing, which might include activities with children and sports. Musical performances and the arts will also appeal.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Choose this morning to mingle with others. Perhaps a hike or a fun breakfast meeting? Involvement with children’s activities, sports and the arts will appeal to you today. However, later in the day, you will want to retire early and relax at home.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re a social sign, and today is a great day to schmooze. Keep an eye on money and cash flow. Escape from the chaos of your home by enjoying the company of neighbors, siblings and relatives. It’s the perfect day for a short trip. You’ll love to read and study today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You feel energetic and empowered this morning. (You might be more emotional than usual because the moon is in your sign.) However, later in the day, the moon moves into your Money House, giving you an opportunity to tie up loose ends with financial matters as well as shop.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is the perfect morning to sleep in and take it easy. Despite the fact that you love to get outdoors, take your time because the afternoon is when you will sparkle. It continues to be a good time for you to buy wardrobe items for yourself. Enjoy sharing your ideas with others today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Enjoy talking to friends and groups because it’s a good day for group activities, especially physical sports and teamwork. You feel competitive. You might also use this energy to become involved in a secret love affair.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This morning you’re on someone’s radar. They’re aware of what you’re doing. By afternoon, you’ll enjoy involvement with friends, groups, teams and organizations. (These are your people.) Expect to hang out with younger people who are creative and artistically talented.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is an excellent day to talk to parents, bosses, teachers and VIPs because you have something to say and they will be receptive to your words. Friends or members of groups might back you up. Expect to be asked for advice.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Nicolas Cage (1964) shares your birthday. Although you have a strong sense of duty and responsibility, you’re drawn to the unconventional and whimsical aspects of life. You are both artistic and scientific. This year is about learning. You might renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. Explore philosophies that get you closer to the true meaning of your life.

