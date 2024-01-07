The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 7, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Kenwood freshman Devin Cleveland arrives in the spotlight, breaks Warren’s 14-game winning streak

Devin Cleveland had his moment on Sunday at Young. The point guard scored 20 points off the bench to lead Kenwood to an 85-55 win against Warren.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Kenwood freshman Devin Cleveland arrives in the spotlight, breaks Warren’s 14-game winning streak
Kenwood’s Devin Cleveland (2) shoots the ball over Warren during the game at Young.

Kenwood’s Devin Cleveland (2) shoots the ball over Warren during the game at Young.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Heading into the season a trio of freshmen were expected to take the state by storm. Warren’s Jaxson Davis and Bolingbrook’s Davion Thompson did exactly that. But the third, Devin Cleveland of Kenwood, was injured in the Broncos’ second game of the season and had to sit back and watch while Davis and Thompson garnered all the attention. 

“It didn’t bother me,” Cleveland said. “I love those guys and I was happy for them.”

Cleveland had his moment on Sunday at Young. The point guard scored 20 points off the bench to lead Kenwood to an 85-55 win against Warren. 

“This was my first big game in town so that was fun,” Cleveland said. “Coming off the injury I had to play a couple games to get my breath back. It doesn’t come all at once, you have to get a feel back. And today I had it back.”

Cleveland shot 4-for-7 from three-point range and had a pair of dazzling drives to the basket. Davis led the Blue Devils with 21 points, five steals and five rebounds. 

“[Davis and Thompson] jumped out of the gate strong and we knew they would,” Kenwood coach Mike Irvin said. “But we have a very, very special kid in Devin.”

Junior Aleks Alston added 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Broncos, who shot 32 of 45 from the field and 12-for-20 from three-point range. 

Related

Warren beat Kenwood 73-63 in the Proviso West Holiday Tournament semifinals on Dec. 29. 

“We had just played them so we were definitely ready and motivated,” Alston said. “And right from the start we had a spark and were sharing the ball.”

The Broncos lost to Normal 57-43 in downstate Highland on Saturday night. It’s a big week ahead for Kenwood, with conference games against Simeon and Curie. 

“This was much needed,” Irvin said. “We are still trying to put the pieces together. When you have so many pieces it is a puzzle and we are trying to figure it out. Today was something we should build off. We are still a work in progress. The goal is to be there in February.”

Warren, which won the title at Proviso West, had ripped off 14 consecutive wins since losing to Mount Carmel on Nov. 22.

“It was a combination of Kenwood playing well and our defensive intensity letting down,” Blue Devils coach Zack Ryan said. “We knew they would be fired up because we beat them a week ago. It’s a learning experience for us. It will be good for us down the road, taking a beating like this.”

Next Up In High School Sports
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Jan. 7, 2024
Sunday’s high school basketball scores
Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook
Homewood-Flossmoor hands DePaul Prep its first loss of the season
Undefeated Maine South shows resolve in close win over Stevenson
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
The Latest
A photo of Justin Fields walking off the field after the Packers game.
Bears
QB Justin Fields says provisional goodbye to fans as Bears weigh options with No. 1 pick
“I gave it my all. Whether [I’m] here or not, I have no regrets,” Fields said of the uncertainty.
By Jason Lieser
 
Kenwood’s Calvin Robins (0) reacts during the game against Warren at Young.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Jan. 7, 2024
Curie holds on to the top spot. Lincoln-Way East and Glenbrook South both return to the rankings.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Host Jo Koy tell jokes to open the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.
Movies and TV
Golden Globes honor worthy winners on a lousy broadcast
With trophies for ‘Beef’ and ‘The Bear’ stars, Robert Downey Jr. and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, voters make great choices, which is more than flailing host Jo Koy can say.
By Richard Roeper
 
A photo of Kevin Warren watching the Bears.
Bears
3 takeaways from Bears’ 17-9 loss to Packers as focus shifts to president Kevin Warren
Plus, a look at the quarterback position and what else needs fixing in a crucial offseason for GM Ryan Poles.
By Jason Lieser
 
A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane takes off in the rain, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Washington. Alaska and United are the only U.S. airlines that fly the Max 9 variant that has been grounded.
Transportation
Boeing 737 Max 9 groundings hit United, Alaska following blowout
United and Alaska are awaiting Max 9 manufacturer Boeing issuing a service bulletin, which then requires FAA approval before aircraft repairs can begin.
By Violet Miller and Associated Press
 