Northwestern beats Michigan State 88-74 as Boo Buie gets his first career double-double

Ty Berry scored 22 points, Boo Buie had his first career double-double and Northwestern beat Michigan State 88-74 Sunday night to snap the Spartans’ five-game win streak.

Berry made 7 of 11 from the field, 4 of 7 from 3-point range and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Buie was just 6-of-15 shooting, 1 of 6 from 3-point range, but finished with 19 points and a career-high 10 assists with no turnovers. Brooks Barnhizer added 14 points, Ryan Langborg 12 and Luke Hunger scored 10 for Northwestern (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten).

Tyson Walker hit 3s to open and close an 11-4 spurt that gave Michigan State a 22-18 lead midway through the first half but the Wildcats scored 13 of the next 17 points. Berry hit a 3-pointer to give them the lead for good before Langborg capped the spurt with a jumper that made it 31-26 with 6:32 left until halftime.

Barnhizer, Langborg and Berry each hit a 3-pointer as Northwestern closed the first half with a 15-3 run, including a layup by Buie at the buzzer, to take a 15-point lead into the break and Berry hit a 3 in a 9-1 spurt that made it 61-42 with 13:37 remaining in the game.

Tyson Walker scored 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting, 4 of 7 from 3-point range, for Michigan State (9-6, 1-3). Jaden Akins and A.J. Hoggard added 14 points apiece and Carson Cooper scored 10.

Northwestern has won three straight against the Spartans for the first time in more than 60 years (1962).

The Wildcats committed just five turnovers while forcing 13 and outscored Michigan State 21-2 in points off turnovers. Northwestern shot 54% (32 of 59) from the field and hit 15 of 18 (83%) from the free-throw line.

Michigan State hits the road to play at Illinois on Thursday. Northwestern visits Penn State on Wednesday.

