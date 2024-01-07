The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 7, 2024
College Sports Sports

Northwestern beats Michigan State 88-74 as Boo Buie gets his first career double-double

Buie finished with 19 points and a career-high 10 assists with no turnovers.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Northwestern beats Michigan State 88-74 as Boo Buie gets his first career double-double
Northwestern guard Ty Berry, right, battles for the ball against Michigan State guard Tyson Walker.

Northwestern guard Ty Berry, right, battles for the ball against Michigan State guard Tyson Walker.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Ty Berry scored 22 points, Boo Buie had his first career double-double and Northwestern beat Michigan State 88-74 Sunday night to snap the Spartans’ five-game win streak.

Berry made 7 of 11 from the field, 4 of 7 from 3-point range and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Buie was just 6-of-15 shooting, 1 of 6 from 3-point range, but finished with 19 points and a career-high 10 assists with no turnovers. Brooks Barnhizer added 14 points, Ryan Langborg 12 and Luke Hunger scored 10 for Northwestern (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten).

Tyson Walker hit 3s to open and close an 11-4 spurt that gave Michigan State a 22-18 lead midway through the first half but the Wildcats scored 13 of the next 17 points. Berry hit a 3-pointer to give them the lead for good before Langborg capped the spurt with a jumper that made it 31-26 with 6:32 left until halftime.

Barnhizer, Langborg and Berry each hit a 3-pointer as Northwestern closed the first half with a 15-3 run, including a layup by Buie at the buzzer, to take a 15-point lead into the break and Berry hit a 3 in a 9-1 spurt that made it 61-42 with 13:37 remaining in the game.

Tyson Walker scored 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting, 4 of 7 from 3-point range, for Michigan State (9-6, 1-3). Jaden Akins and A.J. Hoggard added 14 points apiece and Carson Cooper scored 10.

Northwestern has won three straight against the Spartans for the first time in more than 60 years (1962).

The Wildcats committed just five turnovers while forcing 13 and outscored Michigan State 21-2 in points off turnovers. Northwestern shot 54% (32 of 59) from the field and hit 15 of 18 (83%) from the free-throw line.

Michigan State hits the road to play at Illinois on Thursday. Northwestern visits Penn State on Wednesday.

Next Up In College Sports
CFB Playoff: Will the Michigan ‘Wolves’ prey on Washington like they did Alabama?
Zach Edey sits as Marcus Domask shines, but No. 1 Purdue holds on 83-78 against No. 9 Illinois
Polling Place: Who wins on Sunday, the Bears or the Packers? Here’s how you voted
Michigan needs a ‘W’ against Washington. The title-starved Big Ten needs one, too
Bobblehead museum nods to Chicago for National Bobblehead Day
ESPN, NCAA agree to $920 million, 8-year deal for women’s March Madness, 39 other championships
The Latest
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers
Bears
Luke Getsy’s offense falls flat in dreary Bears finale
A week after 37 points against the Falcons presented Getsy’s best argument to return as offensive coordinator, a feeble performance against the Packers — no touchdowns and three field goals in a 17-9 loss — turned the flame on Getsy’s hot seat back to high broil.
By Mark Potash
 
merlin_118167834.jpg
Weather
Chicagoland can expected more snow Monday night
The National Weather Service expects snow to arrive late Monday and continue through the Tuesday morning commute. One to 3 inches of snow is expected.
By Violet Miller
 
A photo of Justin Fields walking off the field after the Packers game.
Bears
QB Justin Fields says provisional goodbye to fans as Bears weigh options with No. 1 pick
“I gave it my all. Whether [I’m] here or not, I have no regrets,” Fields said of the uncertainty.
By Jason Lieser
 
Kenwood’s Calvin Robins (0) reacts during the game against Warren at Young.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Jan. 7, 2024
Curie holds on to the top spot. Lincoln-Way East and Glenbrook South both return to the rankings.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Host Jo Koy tell jokes to open the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.
Movies and TV
Golden Globes honor worthy winners on a lousy broadcast
With trophies for ‘Beef’ and ‘The Bear’ stars, Robert Downey Jr. and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, voters make great choices, which is more than flailing host Jo Koy can say.
By Richard Roeper
 