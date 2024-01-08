Horoscope for Monday, January 8, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might be intrigued by someone who is different — perhaps from another culture. In fact, a romance or a soft flirtation might percolate? Meanwhile, don’t believe everything you hear. Beware of propaganda and fuzzy stories related to politics and religion. Get your facts right.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today is a mixed bag. It’s a good day to get things done through teamwork. It’s also a great day to travel, make travel plans or explore legal matters. However, be leery with discussions about inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt and insurance issues because they could be misleading. Check your facts.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The energy out there is strong, which is why everyone is eager to cooperate and communicate with each other. Nevertheless, conversations with a close friend or partner might be fuzzy and confusing. Issues could be mixed up, or someone might even deceive you. Be alert!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Even though issues related to work, your health or a pet might be confusing; nevertheless, these same areas are also warm and fuzzy and the source of pleasure for you. Coworkers are supportive. (Bonus!) A work-related romance, especially with someone different might begin.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Parents have some kind of confusion with their kids. Likewise, romantic partners could be misleading. Make no assumptions. Wait for the facts before you crucify anyone because things are not as they seem. Meanwhile, you’ll be productive working with others. “Pull once more, my lads!”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’re in party mode! Social outings, the arts, the entertainment world, romantic diversions and sports are tops on your agenda. Meanwhile, a conversation with a family member might be friendly but confusing. Don’t take information at face value. Wait, to figure things out.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might deal with parents or authority figures in the family, especially because you want to organize things at home. However, conversations with others, especially siblings, might be misunderstood. Double check all your communications. Enjoy daydreaming today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a poor day for important financial decisions. Admittedly, you’re tempted to spend money on beautiful things that have a strong emotional appeal to you. But, be smart. Don’t do it. Wait a day or two to see if you still feel the same way. However, stay busy. Meets friends for coffee, lunch or dinner. Stay in touch!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign lined up with Venus also in your sign, which combine to make this a lovely day for romance and schmoozing with others! You’ll particularly enjoy beautiful surroundings. Nevertheless, if you think something fishy is going on, it is. (Especially with family.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Expect to get a lot done when working with others because you’re full of positive, energetic vibes today. Nevertheless, be aware that something sneaky might be going on behind the scenes. It might be a secret. It might be deception. You can’t see everything.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a great day to schmooze with others and network with friends and groups. In fact, you will get a lot done. People will be positive. Nevertheless, someone might not be honest with you. This could be because they are genuinely confused. Or it could be deception.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be careful dealing with parents, bosses and VIPs because confusion in your communications will lead you in the wrong direction or leave you perplexed. Double check what others expect of you. Make sure they know what you’re going to do. If you think someone is dishonest, you’re probably right.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer Elvis Presley (1935-1977) shares your birthday. You are courageous and forceful. You are also hard-working because you want the respect of others. This is a busy year! You might attain power and leadership. It’s a good time to seize opportunities and act on them because you will get recognition for your efforts this year.

