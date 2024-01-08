The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 8, 2024
Letters to the Editor Commentary Transportation

Metra won’t be ‘the way to really fly’ anymore with higher prices, no 10-ride tickets

Getting rid of 10-ride tickets and also ticket windows will drive away Metra customers, a reader from Wilmette writes.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Metra won’t be ‘the way to really fly’ anymore with higher prices, no 10-ride tickets
A Metra passenger train stopped at a platform at Union Station.

A Metra train sits on a platform at Union Station as passengers board Jan. 3. Metra is overhauling ticket prices and eliminating 10-ride passes.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Metra is making a huge mistake with its changes, including raising prices and eliminating 10-ride tickets. Instead of attracting more riders, these moves will make people think twice before choosing Metra. It’s also a real pity the commuter rail agency is doing away with all ticket windows, which means customer service on site will be scant at best.

I grew up in Flossmoor, and my parents both commuted on Metra for their jobs in the Loop. I occasionally used their monthly passes to go downtown on the weekends as a kid.

When Metra got rid of the live ticket agent at the Flossmoor station, I remember my mother having great difficulties getting us on the train when the machines were broken. You had to pick up a special phone to talk to someone, and if no one was there, you had to jump the turnstiles or risk missing your train. Sounds like what’s old is new again.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

After college, I worked downtown using 10-ride passes since I didn’t have to be there every day. It was very convenient and affordable, and the pass expired one year from the date of purchase. Why get rid of that convenience?

Related

Moving to Wilmette, I already have found Metra to be a bit less comfortable. (Why don’t we have electric trains?!) What the transit agency is doing now aren’t improvements. It is sad because Metra should be doing everything it can to incentivize and make train travel attractive to cut down on pollution and inconvenience. But it sounds like Metra just wants to emulate the airline industry.

Andrea Berggren, Wilmette

Haley’s choice

Nikki Haley should appeal to independents and moderate Republicans in a bid to beat Donald Trump, columnist S.E. Cupp recently suggested. But it is clear Haley doesn’t want that. Just consider her response when asked about the origins of the Civil War. The media called her omission in citing slavery as the cause as a “blunder” and a “gaffe.” It was neither.

Related

Haley believes if she has any hope of defeating Trump, she must earn votes from a large number of MAGA voters, many of whom are white nationalist racists clinging to fantasies of the “Lost Cause.” She thought spouting nonsense about “freedom” and skipping the mention of slavery would appeal to the voters she so desperately needs.

Her problem, as with all the Republican presidential candidates, except for Chris Christie, is her appeals to the MAGA base are heard by the many Americans who are neither racists nor craven politicians in thrall to Trump.

Michael Gorman, River North

Next Up In Commentary
In 40 years as a journalist, I visited every Chicago neighborhood. For the first time, I now fear for my safety.
Small donor matching would help drive big — and secret — money out of politics
Justin Fields vs. Jordan Love for the next 10 years? It’s not even close.
CFB Playoff: Will the Michigan ‘Wolves’ prey on Washington like they did Alabama?
Don’t forget what human frailty is
Someone in Chicago is over bars and dating apps, looking for new ways to meet people
The Latest
In this file photo, Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons and Supply in Naperville, holding an AR15 rifle.
Politics
Most owners of assault-style weapons in Illinois appear not to have registered them as required by law
There are minimal consequences for failing to register, and whether the law is even enforced depends heavily on where you live and how authorities discover an unregistered gun.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Chicago police officers stand near police tape surrounding a crime scene on North Rush Street.
Other Views
In 40 years as a journalist, I visited every Chicago neighborhood. For the first time, I now fear for my safety.
I’m long past the “bullet-proof” vibrancy of youth — but I feel like the same person, only traversing a different city that has many more palpable threats, Andy Shaw writes.
By Andy Shaw
 
Cash is fanned out from a wallet.
Money
Expecting a nice tax refund or work bonus? Here’s ways to make the cash last.
It’s not uncommon to receive an unexpected windfall this time of year thanks to a bonus from work or a tax refund. Whatever the circumstances, it’s easy to make costly mistakes.
By Beth Braverman | For the Sun-Times
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My girlfriend likes to hang out with several exes
She values her freedom and ignores her boyfriend’s concerns about these visits with former flames
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A voter casts their ballot while a poll worker hands him a card at the polling place at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Editorials
Small donor matching would help drive big — and secret — money out of politics
The voices of ordinary people often are muffled in political campaigns, as candidates are deluged with cash from wealthy donors.
By CST Editorial Board
 