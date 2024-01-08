Afternoon Edition: ’Dry January’ in Chicago

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Last week, I asked if you were participating in “dry January,” an annual tradition in which people give up alcohol for a month as part of starting the new year fresh.

And I got a number of spirited responses.

Some of you said you’ve taken up the challenge for a little mental clarity — “I’ve got too much to do to slow down for a fuzzy brain,” as one reader put it.

Others told me they’re passing on this resolution, with one reader pointing to the abysmal Bears as their reason to keep on with business as usual.

Below, we take a look at the Chicago area’s growing nonalcoholic social scene and the businesses committed to the sober lifestyle year-round. 👇

Plus, we’ve got the community news you need to know this afternoon.

Reporting by Mariah Rush

Why try ‘dry January?’: The monthlong New Year’s resolution called “Dry January” has definite benefits, doctors and participants say. It can lead to weight loss, higher energy levels and build camaraderie between people as they reevaluate their relationship with alcohol. “There’s no risk to quitting drinking,” said Dr. Josephine Dlugopolski-Gach, regional director of primary care at Loyola Medicine.

NA spots grow more popular: A growing number of sober-curious people have sparked Chicago-area businesses that sell exclusively nonalcoholic cocktails, spirits, wines and beers. Creative nonalcoholic drinks have also been added to the menu at some bars and restaurants.

Business born from struggle: Hector Diaz was inspired to quit drinking after being diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2021. “Once I got sick, it was just kind of a big moment for me to say I really need to fully evaluate my habits, my health choices,” Diaz said. “No drinking was just a very obvious one to me.” The 33-year-old opened In Good Spirits, an alcohol-free bottle shop and bar in West Town, with his fiancée Adriana Gaspar, who also doesn’t drink alcohol.

Police work the scene at State and Walton streets, where a police officer and another person were shot early Monday. Ashlee Rezin Sun-Times

2 shot after attempted burglary : A Chicago police officer and a burglary suspect were shot in the Gold Coast early this morning after an attempted crash-and-grab at a Prada store. Both were hospitalized — the officer’s injuries were non-life-threatening, while the suspect is in serious to critical condition, officials said.



: A Chicago police officer and a burglary suspect were shot in the Gold Coast early this morning after an attempted crash-and-grab at a Prada store. Both were hospitalized — the officer’s injuries were non-life-threatening, while the suspect is in serious to critical condition, officials said. Man charged in brutal beating of woman on L : A man on parole for armed robbery has been charged in a brutal attack aboard a Red Line train last week that left a 61-year-old woman brain-dead, officials said.



: A man on parole for armed robbery has been charged in a brutal attack aboard a Red Line train last week that left a 61-year-old woman brain-dead, officials said. Snowstorm incoming : The Chicago area’s first major snowstorm of the season might dump up to 10 inches on the northern suburbs and up to 6 inches across the city.



: The Chicago area’s first major snowstorm of the season might dump up to 10 inches on the northern suburbs and up to 6 inches across the city. Revamping vacant storefronts : The city is doling out $2.7 million to 15 community organizations to bring pop-up businesses to vacant storefronts across the city, including Garfield Park, Pilsen, Humboldt Park, Uptown, West Loop, Lake View and Chatham.



: The city is doling out $2.7 million to 15 community organizations to bring pop-up businesses to vacant storefronts across the city, including Garfield Park, Pilsen, Humboldt Park, Uptown, West Loop, Lake View and Chatham. Mentorship program expands : Big Brothers Big Sisters will open four new mentoring sites across the Chicago area, with hopes of reaching the region’s most vulnerable children.



: Big Brothers Big Sisters will open four new mentoring sites across the Chicago area, with hopes of reaching the region’s most vulnerable children. Lurie get $1M boost: Bears President Kevin Warren and his wife, Greta Warren, made the donation to Lurie Children’s Hospital’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in honor of his late sister, who died in 2014 from brain cancer.

Eat at Demera

A view of Stephanie Zimmermann’s plate during a recent visit to Demera in Uptown Stephanie Zimmerman/Sun-Times

As she puts it, Sun-Times consumer investigations reporter Stephanie Zimmermann is something of an Ethiopian food connoisseur, having tried most of the city’s restaurants beginning with her first bite at the now-defunct Mama Desta’s Red Sea in Wrigleyville. Her current favorite is Demera in Uptown.

Why you should go: The fragrant spices in Ethiopian food are great year-round, but Stephanie tells me she especially likes to dine there with family or friends on a cold winter day. “There’s something about the communal aspect of everyone eating from the same big platter that is so cozy and fun in the winter,” she says.

What to order: Stephanie says she usually starts with an order of sambusas, crispy fried pockets stuffed with meat or vegetarian fillings. For the main event, she orders a variety of foods spread out on a big platter of injera, the spongy sourdough flatbread that’s the hallmark of Ethiopian cuisine — and is also used in place of a fork.

The feast varies, but always includes kik alicha (yellow split peas), gomen (slow-cooked collard greens), doro tibs (sauteed cubed chicken breast) and siga wot (beef cooked in a spicy berbere sauce). “The staff is super helpful in explaining the menu, if you’ve never tried this sort of food,” Stephanie says.

Pro tip: “Make a reservation. Demera is listed in the Michelin Guide and often makes lists of top Chicago restaurants, so it’s best to call ahead to ensure a table.”

📍Demera, 4801 N. Broadway St.

Veteran Chicago illusionist Dennis Watkins has been performing since fall in a new Magic Parlour space at Petterino’s restaurant. Kyle Flubacker/Courtesy of the Goodman Theatre

Reporting by Robert Loerzel | WBEZ

On any given night in Chicago right now, you can find magicians dazzling audiences in an elegant underground Loop parlor, a rehabbed Rogers Park vaudeville theater or an Andersonville cabaret hidden behind the façade of an industrial laundry.

There’s even a newish gelato shop in Lincoln Square where magicians sling cards and conjure up other illusions while serving twisted flavors such as Elf Crack.

Magic is a big deal in Chicago, and it has been for a long time, but it’s especially popular at the moment, with a growing number of shows and venues.

“There’s a lot of magic happening in Chicago now,” said John Sturk, a Chicagoan who’s the national president of the Society of American Magicians. “There used to be dozens and dozens of magic bars and theaters and places to see shows. And then they kind of just slowly faded away. But around about 10 years ago, there started to be more.”

Is Chicago the best city for magic?

“I think it’s getting to be,” said Dennis Watkins, who’s been astounding audiences with his seeming ability to read minds since 2008, when he launched his long-running show, “The Magic Parlour.” Back in that time, “there were only a couple of other magic shows in Chicago,” he said. “Today, there are just so many. It’s everywhere.”

