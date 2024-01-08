The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Afternoon Edition

Afternoon Edition: ’Dry January’ in Chicago

Plus: Two shot after attempted burglary, a snowstorm in the forecast and more.

By  Matt Moore
   
SHARE Afternoon Edition: ’Dry January’ in Chicago
90

Hector Diaz and Adriana Gaspar, co-founders of In Good Spirits, a nonalcoholic bar and bottle shop in the West Town neighborhood, stand near shelves of nonalcoholic beverages in their shop.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Good afternoon, Chicago.

Last week, I asked if you were participating in “dry January,” an annual tradition in which people give up alcohol for a month as part of starting the new year fresh.

And I got a number of spirited responses.

Some of you said you’ve taken up the challenge for a little mental clarity — “I’ve got too much to do to slow down for a fuzzy brain,” as one reader put it. 

Others told me they’re passing on this resolution, with one reader pointing to the abysmal Bears as their reason to keep on with business as usual. 

Below, we take a look at the Chicago area’s growing nonalcoholic social scene and the businesses committed to the sober lifestyle year-round. 👇

Plus, we’ve got the community news you need to know this afternoon. 

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Dry January: Chicagoans experiment with sobriety in the new year

Reporting by Mariah Rush

Why try ‘dry January?’: The monthlong New Year’s resolution called “Dry January” has definite benefits, doctors and participants say. It can lead to weight loss, higher energy levels and build camaraderie between people as they reevaluate their relationship with alcohol. “There’s no risk to quitting drinking,” said Dr. Josephine Dlugopolski-Gach, regional director of primary care at Loyola Medicine. 

NA spots grow more popular: A growing number of sober-curious people have sparked Chicago-area businesses that sell exclusively nonalcoholic cocktails, spirits, wines and beers. Creative nonalcoholic drinks have also been added to the menu at some bars and restaurants. 

Business born from struggle: Hector Diaz was inspired to quit drinking after being diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2021. “Once I got sick, it was just kind of a big moment for me to say I really need to fully evaluate my habits, my health choices,” Diaz said. “No drinking was just a very obvious one to me.” The 33-year-old opened In Good Spirits, an alcohol-free bottle shop and bar in West Town, with his fiancée Adriana Gaspar, who also doesn’t drink alcohol.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

90

Police work the scene at State and Walton streets, where a police officer and another person were shot early Monday.

Ashlee Rezin Sun-Times

  • 2 shot after attempted burglary: A Chicago police officer and a burglary suspect were shot in the Gold Coast early this morning after an attempted crash-and-grab at a Prada store. Both were hospitalized — the officer’s injuries were non-life-threatening, while the suspect is in serious to critical condition, officials said.
  • Man charged in brutal beating of woman on L: A man on parole for armed robbery has been charged in a brutal attack aboard a Red Line train last week that left a 61-year-old woman brain-dead, officials said.
  • Snowstorm incoming: The Chicago area’s first major snowstorm of the season might dump up to 10 inches on the northern suburbs and up to 6 inches across the city.
  • Revamping vacant storefronts: The city is doling out $2.7 million to 15 community organizations to bring pop-up businesses to vacant storefronts across the city, including Garfield Park, Pilsen, Humboldt Park, Uptown, West Loop, Lake View and Chatham.
  • Mentorship program expands: Big Brothers Big Sisters will open four new mentoring sites across the Chicago area, with hopes of reaching the region’s most vulnerable children.
  • Lurie get $1M boost: Bears President Kevin Warren and his wife, Greta Warren, made the donation to Lurie Children’s Hospital’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in honor of his late sister, who died in 2014 from brain cancer.

SUN-TIMES STAFF SUGGESTS 🍽️

Eat at Demera

Image_from_iOS__1_.jpg

A view of Stephanie Zimmermann’s plate during a recent visit to Demera in Uptown

Stephanie Zimmerman/Sun-Times

As she puts it, Sun-Times consumer investigations reporter Stephanie Zimmermann is something of an Ethiopian food connoisseur, having tried most of the city’s restaurants beginning with her first bite at the now-defunct Mama Desta’s Red Sea in Wrigleyville. Her current favorite is Demera in Uptown.

Why you should go: The fragrant spices in Ethiopian food are great year-round, but Stephanie tells me she especially likes to dine there with family or friends on a cold winter day. “There’s something about the communal aspect of everyone eating from the same big platter that is so cozy and fun in the winter,” she says. 

What to order: Stephanie says she usually starts with an order of sambusas, crispy fried pockets stuffed with meat or vegetarian fillings. For the main event, she orders a variety of foods spread out on a big platter of injera, the spongy sourdough flatbread that’s the hallmark of Ethiopian cuisine — and is also used in place of a fork.

The feast varies, but always includes kik alicha (yellow split peas), gomen (slow-cooked collard greens), doro tibs (sauteed cubed chicken breast) and siga wot (beef cooked in a spicy berbere sauce). “The staff is super helpful in explaining the menu, if you’ve never tried this sort of food,” Stephanie says.

Pro tip: “Make a reservation. Demera is listed in the Michelin Guide and often makes lists of top Chicago restaurants, so it’s best to call ahead to ensure a table.”

📍Demera, 4801 N. Broadway St.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

90

Veteran Chicago illusionist Dennis Watkins has been performing since fall in a new Magic Parlour space at Petterino’s restaurant.

Kyle Flubacker/Courtesy of the Goodman Theatre

More magic shows and venues materialize in Chicago for fans of the art of illusion

Reporting by Robert Loerzel | WBEZ

On any given night in Chicago right now, you can find magicians dazzling audiences in an elegant underground Loop parlor, a rehabbed Rogers Park vaudeville theater or an Andersonville cabaret hidden behind the façade of an industrial laundry. 

There’s even a newish gelato shop in Lincoln Square where magicians sling cards and conjure up other illusions while serving twisted flavors such as Elf Crack. 

Magic is a big deal in Chicago, and it has been for a long time, but it’s especially popular at the moment, with a growing number of shows and venues. 

“There’s a lot of magic happening in Chicago now,” said John Sturk, a Chicagoan who’s the national president of the Society of American Magicians. “There used to be dozens and dozens of magic bars and theaters and places to see shows. And then they kind of just slowly faded away. But around about 10 years ago, there started to be more.”

Is Chicago the best city for magic? 

“I think it’s getting to be,” said Dennis Watkins, who’s been astounding audiences with his seeming ability to read minds since 2008, when he launched his long-running show, “The Magic Parlour.” Back in that time, “there were only a couple of other magic shows in Chicago,” he said. “Today, there are just so many. It’s everywhere.”

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

Should the Bears keep Justin Fields as their QB? Tell us why or why not.

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Satchel Price
Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore
Copy editor: Angie Myers

Next Up In News
City director of financial analysis put on administrative leave says he isn’t being allowed to do his job
Toddler dies after Far South Side shooting, apparently accidental, police say
Chicago charter schools fight for future amid contract renewals
Trump easily beats Haley in New Hampshire’s GOP primary as Biden rematch appears increasingly likely
Joliet ‘reign of terror’ details emerge, but police expect no answer to what drove suspect: ‘We can’t get inside his head’
Premature burial for Ozinga deep-underground Southeast Side development?
The Latest
Chef Joe Fontelera of Boonie’s Filipino Restaurant is among the Best chef Great Lakes semifinalist nominees for this year’s James Beard Awards.
Food and Restaurants
17 Chicago restaurants and chefs are among semifinalists for 2024 James Beard Awards
Chicago’s Duck Inn is among the nominees for outstanding restaurant. John Shields and Karen Urie Shields of Smyth are among semifinalist nominees for outstanding chef.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Eduardo Herrera, 17, signs with the White Sox.
White Sox
White Sox sign four international prospects
Third baseman Eduardo Herrera is ranked 11th among international prospects.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Dave Borgonzi coaching in a game.
Bears
Bears have offensive coordinator in Shane Waldron, but still need defensive coordinator
Linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi figures to be the leading candidate because of his extensive experience with coach Matt Eberflus.
By Jason Lieser
 
Former Seattle Mariners player Ichiro Suzuki acknowledges the crowd.
MLB
Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia, Felix Hernandez are top new names on next year’s Hall of Fame ballot
Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer were voted in this year by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
By Noah Trister | Associated Press
 
Apple iPhones are displayed at the Apple store in Chicago.
Money
Apple’s latest iPhone update includes more theft protection, other features
One of the key features of its iOS 17.3 software update is “stolen device protection” that offers an extra layer of security for accounts linked to your device.
By James Powel | USA Today
 