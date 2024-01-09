Thornton’s Morez Johnson is a dream teammate, recruiting coup for Illinois

Thornton shook off its one-point late December loss to Homewood-Flossmoor in the final of the Big Dipper and promptly started the new year off with a bang.

On Friday, the Wildcats performed well on ESPN in a 62-48 win over Richmond Heights out of Ohio. Coach Tai Streets’ team followed it up with another high-profile win, beating defending Class 3A state champ Metamora in the Highland Shootout with a come-from-behind 63-62 win.

The supporting cast stepped up and did its job, particularly senior guard Meyoh Swansey, who scored 35 points in the two weekend wins. But make no mistake about it, senior Morez Johnson remains the force behind Thornton’s 13-2 record that also includes wins over Kenwood, Rich, Normal and Peoria Richwoods.

Johnson, the state’s top-ranked prospect in the senior class and among the top 50 in the country, put up a combined 38 points and 17 rebounds in the two wins. He’s a specimen with strength, power, mobility and athleticism. He’s an absolute physical presence you don’t often see at the high school level.

On the season he’s averaging 19 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks a game while often being double and triple-teamed.

But you can’t place a statistical value on what he brings to a team and how he goes about his business on the floor.

Johnson is obsessed with competing and doing whatever it takes to win. There are always a handful of players who are wired with overcompetitive DNA. Johnson is that player. That doesn’t include forcing shots or doing things that aren’t his strength.

“All he cares about is winning and what he can do to help the team win,” Thornton coach Tai Streets said. “He comes to practice every single day ready to work.”

The Illinois recruit is the rare star player who understands and realizes every component of basketball as a team, including setting an example and embracing common goals. There’s no diva in Johnson, just a non-stop running motor.

Then there’s his leadership. He’s not the star player other teammates resent because he cares only about himself. It’s the opposite; teammates seem to treasure him.

“He’s the ultimate team leader,” Thornton coach Tai Streets said. “He’s demanding of his teammates in the right way. He gets on teammates, but he’s real with them. The kids respect it and they know it comes from a genuine place.”

All of the attributes Johnson brings to the table aren’t always visible. Identifying and recruiting toughness, positive energy and a motor have become more and more difficult to do; college coaches often keep their fingers crossed that at least some of it is there when signing a prospect.

But there is just no doubt when it comes to Johnson and the qualities he offers.

All of this –– the college-ready body, the tenacity and intangibles he exudes, along with the leadership he provides, both with words and actions –– is a college coach’s dream.

It will soon enough be a dream come true for Illinois coach Brad Underwood, who will welcome a tremendous culture and character piece next summer.