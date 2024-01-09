The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Music Entertainment and Culture

Sinead O’Connor died from natural causes, coroner says

The singer was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26. O’Connor was 56.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Sinead O’Connor died from natural causes, coroner says
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor attends a press event during the Budapest Spring Festival at a hotel in Budapest, Hungary, on April 22, 2015. A coroner says Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor died from “natural causes” in July.&nbsp;

Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor attends a press event during the Budapest Spring Festival in Budapest, Hungary, in 2015.

AP

LONDON — Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor died from “natural causes” in July, a coroner said Tuesday.

London’s Metropolitan Police had said the singer’s death was not considered suspicious after she was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26. O’Connor was 56.

The Southwark Coroner’s Court confirmed that O’Connor died of natural causes, which means circumstances when an illness or condition is not linked to external forces. It did not provide details.

Related

The singer, who began her career performing on the streets of Dublin, rose to worldwide fame with her cover of Prince’s ballad “Nothing Compares 2 U,” released in 1990.

O’Connor was public about her mental illness and was hospitalized after her teenage son, Shane, died by suicide in 2022.

A lifelong non-conformist, O’Connor was known for her outspoken political and cultural stances and fierce criticism of the Roman Catholic Church, long before allegations of sexual abuse in the clergy were widely reported.

Thousands of fans lined the streets of Bray, the Irish town she had called home, during a funeral procession in August. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar attended, along with U2’s Bono.

