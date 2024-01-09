The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Warren’s Alex Daniels (12) shoots against Kenwood.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

BIG NORTHERN

Dixon at North Boone, 7:00

CATHOLIC LEAGUE - CROSSOVER

Brother Rice at Providence, 7:00

De La Salle at St. Laurence, 7:00

DePaul at St. Francis de Sales, 7:00

Fenwick at St. Francis, 7:00

Leo at Marmion, 7:00

Loyola at Aurora Central, 7:30

Mount Carmel at Montini, 7:00

St. Ignatius at Providence-St. Mel, 7:00

St. Rita at IC Catholic, 7:30

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH

Niles West at Highland Park, 7:00

Vernon Hills at Maine West, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH

Maine South at Deerfield, 7:00

DU PAGE VALLEY

DeKalb at Neuqua Valley, 7:00

Metea Valley at Naperville Central, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Joliet Catholic at Carmel, 1-10 PPD

Marian Catholic at Benet, 7:00

Marist at Nazareth, 7:00

St. Patrick at Notre Dame, 7:00

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Reed-Custer at Lisle, 6:45

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Latin at Elgin Academy, 6:30

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Sycamore at Rochelle, 7:00

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Harvard at Woodstock North, 7:00

Johnsburg at Marengo, PPD

Richmond-Burton at Sandwich, 6:45

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

Lycee Francais at British School, 6:00

LITTLE TEN

Hiawatha at LaMoille, 7:00

Indian Creek at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:45

Leland at Earlville, 7:00

Newark at DePue, 7:00

Somonauk at Serena, 7:00

METRO PREP

Hinsdale Adventist at Universal, 5:30

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Johnson at Hansberry, 5:30

Noble Academy at Comer, 7:00

Rowe-Clark at Butler, 7:00

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Schaumburg Christian at Alden-Hebron, 7:30

South Beloit at Westminster Christian, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE - RED SOUTH CENTRAL

Brooks at Lindblom, 6:00

Dyett at Hyde Park, 6:30

Perspectives-Lead at Curie, 5:00

Phillips at Englewood, 6:30

Simeon at Kenwood, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE - WHITE CENTRAL

Bogan at Hubbard, 5:00

Hancock at Catalyst-Maria, 4:30

King at Kennedy, 6:30

Longwood at Richards (Chgo), 4:30

Urban Prep-Englewood at Dunbar, 4:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE - WHITE SOUTH

Morgan Park at Agricultural Science, 4:30

South Shore at Carver, 6:30

UC-Woodlawn at Harlan, 5:00

Urban Prep-Bronzeville at Corliss, 5:00

Vocational at Fenger, 4:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE CENTRAL

Back of the Yards at Kelly, 4:30

Gage Park at Urban Prep-Englewood, 4:30

Horizon-Southwest at ACERO-Garcia, 4:30

Instituto Health at ACERO-Soto, 4:30

Tilden at DuSable, 4:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE SOUTH

Air Force at EPIC, 5:00

Chicago Military at Excel-South Shore, 4:30

Goode at Bowen, 6:15

Hirsch at ACE Amandla, 7:00

Julian at Washington, 5:00

RIVER VALLEY

Clifton Central at Grace Christian, 7:00

Gardner-So. Wilmington at St. Anne, 7:00

Grant Park at Donovan, 6:30

Momence at Beecher, 7:00

Tri-Point at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE

Lemont at Thornton Fr. South, 6:30

Tinley Park at Oak Forest, 6:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED

Evergreen Park at Reavis, 6:00

Oak Lawn at Richards, 6:30

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Bremen at Shepard, 6:30

Hillcrest at Argo, 6:30

Thornton Fr. North at Eisenhower, 6:30

SOUTHLAND

Kankakee at Bloom, 6:30

Rich at Thornwood, 6:30

Thornton at Thornridge, 6:00

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER

Joliet Central at West Aurora, 6:30

Joliet West at Oswego, 6:30

Plainfield Central at Minooka, 6:30

Plainfield East at Plainfield North, 6:30

Plainfield South at Yorkville, 6:30

Romeoville at Oswego East, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Homewood-Flossmoor at Andrew, 6:30

TRI-COUNTY

St. Bede at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

Fenton at East Aurora, 6:30

Glenbard East at Bartlett, 7:00

Larkin at Glenbard South, 7:00

South Elgin at Elgin, 7:00

West Chicago at Streamwood, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Leyden at Hinsdale South, 7:30

Morton at Downers Grove South, 6:30

Proviso East at Addison Trail, 6:30

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Downers Grove North at Hinsdale Central, 7:00

Lyons at Glenbard West, 7:00

Proviso West at York, 7:30

NON CONFERENCE

Barrington at Rolling Meadows, 7:00

Bureau Valley at Byron, PPD

Coal City at Seneca, 7:00

Conant at Elk Grove, 7:00

Fieldcrest at Roanoke-Benson, 7:30

Fremd at Prospect, 7:00

Hall at Putnam County, 7:00

Harvest Christian at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00

Hoffman Estates at Wheeling, 7:00

Islamic Foundation at Walther Christian 6:30

Lockport at Willowbrook, 7:30

McNamara at Marquette, 7:00

Morgan Park Academy at Francis Parker, 6:30

Morris at Pontiac, 7:00

New Trier at Oak Park-River Forest, 6:30

Niles North at Evanston, 7:00

Orion at Rock Falls, 6:45

Ottawa at Princeton, PPD

Palatine at Buffalo Grove, 7:00

Ridgewood at Timothy Christian, 7:30

Schaumburg at Hersey, 7:00

St. Edward at Westmont, 7:30

UIC Prep at Hope Academy, 6:30

Wheaton Academy at Glenbrook North, 7:00

Wilmington at Dwight, 7:00

Yorkville Christian at Lake Forest Academy, 1-10 PPD

