Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

Tuesday, January 9, 2024
BIG NORTHERN
Dixon at North Boone, 7:00
CATHOLIC LEAGUE - CROSSOVER
Brother Rice at Providence, 7:00
De La Salle at St. Laurence, 7:00
DePaul at St. Francis de Sales, 7:00
Fenwick at St. Francis, 7:00
Leo at Marmion, 7:00
Loyola at Aurora Central, 7:30
Mount Carmel at Montini, 7:00
St. Ignatius at Providence-St. Mel, 7:00
St. Rita at IC Catholic, 7:30
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH
Niles West at Highland Park, 7:00
Vernon Hills at Maine West, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH
Maine South at Deerfield, 7:00
DU PAGE VALLEY
DeKalb at Neuqua Valley, 7:00
Metea Valley at Naperville Central, 7:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Joliet Catholic at Carmel, 1-10 PPD
Marian Catholic at Benet, 7:00
Marist at Nazareth, 7:00
St. Patrick at Notre Dame, 7:00
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Reed-Custer at Lisle, 6:45
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Latin at Elgin Academy, 6:30
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Sycamore at Rochelle, 7:00
KISHWAUKEE RIVER
Harvard at Woodstock North, 7:00
Johnsburg at Marengo, PPD
Richmond-Burton at Sandwich, 6:45
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
Lycee Francais at British School, 6:00
LITTLE TEN
Hiawatha at LaMoille, 7:00
Indian Creek at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:45
Leland at Earlville, 7:00
Newark at DePue, 7:00
Somonauk at Serena, 7:00
METRO PREP
Hinsdale Adventist at Universal, 5:30
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
Johnson at Hansberry, 5:30
Noble Academy at Comer, 7:00
Rowe-Clark at Butler, 7:00
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
Schaumburg Christian at Alden-Hebron, 7:30
South Beloit at Westminster Christian, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE - RED SOUTH CENTRAL
Brooks at Lindblom, 6:00
Dyett at Hyde Park, 6:30
Perspectives-Lead at Curie, 5:00
Phillips at Englewood, 6:30
Simeon at Kenwood, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE - WHITE CENTRAL
Bogan at Hubbard, 5:00
Hancock at Catalyst-Maria, 4:30
King at Kennedy, 6:30
Longwood at Richards (Chgo), 4:30
Urban Prep-Englewood at Dunbar, 4:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE - WHITE SOUTH
Morgan Park at Agricultural Science, 4:30
South Shore at Carver, 6:30
UC-Woodlawn at Harlan, 5:00
Urban Prep-Bronzeville at Corliss, 5:00
Vocational at Fenger, 4:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE CENTRAL
Back of the Yards at Kelly, 4:30
Gage Park at Urban Prep-Englewood, 4:30
Horizon-Southwest at ACERO-Garcia, 4:30
Instituto Health at ACERO-Soto, 4:30
Tilden at DuSable, 4:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE SOUTH
Air Force at EPIC, 5:00
Chicago Military at Excel-South Shore, 4:30
Goode at Bowen, 6:15
Hirsch at ACE Amandla, 7:00
Julian at Washington, 5:00
RIVER VALLEY
Clifton Central at Grace Christian, 7:00
Gardner-So. Wilmington at St. Anne, 7:00
Grant Park at Donovan, 6:30
Momence at Beecher, 7:00
Tri-Point at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE
Lemont at Thornton Fr. South, 6:30
Tinley Park at Oak Forest, 6:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED
Evergreen Park at Reavis, 6:00
Oak Lawn at Richards, 6:30
SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Bremen at Shepard, 6:30
Hillcrest at Argo, 6:30
Thornton Fr. North at Eisenhower, 6:30
SOUTHLAND
Kankakee at Bloom, 6:30
Rich at Thornwood, 6:30
Thornton at Thornridge, 6:00
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER
Joliet Central at West Aurora, 6:30
Joliet West at Oswego, 6:30
Plainfield Central at Minooka, 6:30
Plainfield East at Plainfield North, 6:30
Plainfield South at Yorkville, 6:30
Romeoville at Oswego East, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Homewood-Flossmoor at Andrew, 6:30
TRI-COUNTY
St. Bede at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:00
UPSTATE EIGHT
Fenton at East Aurora, 6:30
Glenbard East at Bartlett, 7:00
Larkin at Glenbard South, 7:00
South Elgin at Elgin, 7:00
West Chicago at Streamwood, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD
Leyden at Hinsdale South, 7:30
Morton at Downers Grove South, 6:30
Proviso East at Addison Trail, 6:30
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Downers Grove North at Hinsdale Central, 7:00
Lyons at Glenbard West, 7:00
Proviso West at York, 7:30
NON CONFERENCE
Barrington at Rolling Meadows, 7:00
Bureau Valley at Byron, PPD
Coal City at Seneca, 7:00
Conant at Elk Grove, 7:00
Fieldcrest at Roanoke-Benson, 7:30
Fremd at Prospect, 7:00
Hall at Putnam County, 7:00
Harvest Christian at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00
Hoffman Estates at Wheeling, 7:00
Islamic Foundation at Walther Christian 6:30
Lockport at Willowbrook, 7:30
McNamara at Marquette, 7:00
Morgan Park Academy at Francis Parker, 6:30
Morris at Pontiac, 7:00
New Trier at Oak Park-River Forest, 6:30
Niles North at Evanston, 7:00
Orion at Rock Falls, 6:45
Ottawa at Princeton, PPD
Palatine at Buffalo Grove, 7:00
Ridgewood at Timothy Christian, 7:30
Schaumburg at Hersey, 7:00
St. Edward at Westmont, 7:30
UIC Prep at Hope Academy, 6:30
Wheaton Academy at Glenbrook North, 7:00
Wilmington at Dwight, 7:00
Yorkville Christian at Lake Forest Academy, 1-10 PPD