Hansberry’s Al Brooks Jr. and Johnson’s TJ Seals emerge as Chicago’s hidden gems

Public League basketball has hit a rough patch. The talent level is historically low, especially in the junior and senior classes. The impact of COVID-19 is still significant. For the most part, current seniors didn’t attend school in person or play basketball as freshmen.

Chicago will always have players, though. They are just a little harder to find sometimes. Even very hard to find. Two of the city’s top talents met in a Noble League game Tuesday evening at a park district facility in front of no spectators.

Hansberry’s Al Brooks Jr., a 6-7 junior with tantalizing upside, broke out last season when he averaged 28 points and 19 rebounds. College coaches know of his ability, but it’s difficult to see him play because the Bengals’ schedule is constantly in flux.

Hansberry’s gym is under renovation, which has led to the team playing in closed high schools, park district facilities and pretty much anywhere that will have them.

Bengals coach Kenneth Boyd says the school hopes its new gym will open next week and shared some pictures of the facility he had on his phone.

Tuesday’s game against Johnson was at Brainerd Park’s fieldhouse at 92nd and Throop. There wasn’t room for fans, so only media and security were present.

Brooks put on a show, finishing with 28 points and 18 rebounds. The Bengals broke open a close game in the fourth quarter and won 62-49.

Hansberry’s Al Brooks Jr (0) shoots the ball over Johnson’s TJ Seals (23). Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Boyd, Brooks’ father, said none of the established Public League powers were interested in his twins out of elementary school. Guard Ikee Brooks, Al’s twin brother, added 20 points for Hansberry.

“We decided to do our own thing and it is working out great,” Brooks Jr. said.

Johnson’s star player is 6-5 junior TJ Seals. He’s a complete unknown. Julian basketball coach Steve Parham saw him play last week and has been spreading the word, so a matchup against Brooks and Hansberry (8-8, 1-3 Noble League Gold) went from an afterthought to an intriguing matchup.

Seals lived up to the praise, flashing athleticism, strength and court vision against Hansberry. He finished with 22 points, 23 rebounds, three blocks, three steals and four assists for Johnson (10-7, 6-1).

“He’s been doing this all this season,” Pumas coach Mitchell Lonie said. “He’s averaging 25 points and a lot of rebounds. He’s just a good all-around player.”

Seals moved from Minnesota to Chicago last year and played 10 games at the end of the season. He didn’t play any spring or summer basketball.

Johnson’s TJ Seals (23) goes to the basket against Hansberry. Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

“He hasn’t heard from any colleges or anything yet,” Lonie said. “We’re trying to get some games recorded and get his name out there.”

Seals said he wasn’t a big star in elementary school back in Minnesota, but basketball people were familiar with him.

“I’m a team player,” Seals said. “Of course I’m trying to get my name out there but the most important thing is getting my boys all on the same page and on the same path to winning.”

