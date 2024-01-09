The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
DePaul humbled again by ranked opponent

No. 22 Creighton thumps host Blue Demons 84-58

By  Jay Cohen | Associated Press
   
Creighton at DePaul

Creighton forward Jasen Green, left, and DePaul forward Mac Etienne battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Baylor Scheierman and Ryan Kalkbrenner each scored 20 points, and No. 22 Creighton pounded DePaul 84-58 on Tuesday night at Wintrust Arena for its third consecutive win.

Trey Alexander added 17 points for the Bluejays (12-4, 3-2 Big East), who appear to be back on track after a tough stretch of three losses in four games. Scheierman went 6 for 9 from 3-point range and grabbed eight rebounds, and Kalkbrenner finished with nine boards and four blocked shots.

DePaul (3-12, 0-4) lost for the fifth time in six games. Da’Sean Nelson and Jaden Henley each scored 12 points for the Blue Demons.

Creighton had no real issues in its 19th consecutive victory over DePaul, its longest streak against another school in the history of the program. The Bluejays picked apart the Blue Demons when they had the ball and shut them down on the defensive side while quickly opening a double-digit lead.

Scheierman’s fourth of five first-half 3s gave Creighton a 25-9 advantage with 13:14 left, capping a 10-2 run. Kalkbrenner’s alley-oop jam made it 47-30 at the break.

Creighton shot 53% in the first half, compared to 37.5% for DePaul. The Bluejays also outrebounded the Blue Demons 22-13, and they had 10 assists and one turnover at intermission.

It was more of the same in the second half. Kalkbrenner blocked Chico Carter Jr.’s driving layup attempt and then hustled down the court for a dunk with 14:58 remaining — part of a 13-0 run that made it 65-36 with 12:34 to go.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: There was a lot to like for the Bluejays, who turned in an efficient performance on the road. They are more talented than the Blue Demons, and it showed. 

DePaul: The top of the Big East is off to a solid start this season, and it looks as if there is a sizeable gap between those schools and the Blue Demons. Coach Tony Stubblefield has a 28-51 record at DePaul, and another tough finish could prompt athletic director DeWayne Peevy to make a change with the program.

UP NEXT

Creighton: Hosts St. John’s on Saturday.

DePaul: At Villanova on Friday night.

