Thursday, February 1, 2024
Go & Show: All-Canada to Alsip to Rockford

The All-Canada Show, the Midwest Musky Club Fishing and Outdoor Show and the Rockford Boat, Vacation & Fishing Show lead this Go & Show; note the two major planned ice events are either canceled or postponed.

By  Dale Bowman
   
MICHAEL SMART / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Brian Wallace and his son Matthew,11, of West Chicago, observe a couple of stuffed bull mooses tangling antlers at the 22nd annual All-Canada show at the Pheasant Run Resort MegaCenter in St. Charles running Thursday through Sunday. The show brings the largest contingent of Canadian lodge, camp and outfitters to this area. 1/14/05

The shows go on for this Go & Show, but the major ice events are either postponed or cancelled.

  • The big show this week is the  All-Canada Show , which opens today, Feb. 1, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 4, at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles.
  • The Rockford Boat, Vacation & Fishing Show is Friday, Feb. 2, to Sunday, Feb. 4, at the Indoor Sports Center in Loves Park.
  • The  Midwest Musky Club Fishing & Outdoor Show is from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Village Sportsman’s Club, in Alsip.
  • As to major ice events: The Island Lake Lions Club Ice Fishing Derby , scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 3, is postponed. It was set for Island Lake, headquartered at Eastway Park. The backup date is Feb. 11, but forecasts make that seem unlikely. . . . The Hard Water Classic at Blackwell Forest Preserve in Warrenville, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, is canceled.
  • Click here  for the complete list of show, outdoors classes, swap meets and major ice-fishing events.

