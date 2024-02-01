Go & Show: All-Canada to Alsip to Rockford
The All-Canada Show, the Midwest Musky Club Fishing and Outdoor Show and the Rockford Boat, Vacation & Fishing Show lead this Go & Show; note the two major planned ice events are either canceled or postponed.
The shows go on for this Go & Show, but the major ice events are either postponed or cancelled.
- The big show this week is the All-Canada Show , which opens today, Feb. 1, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 4, at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles.
- The Rockford Boat, Vacation & Fishing Show is Friday, Feb. 2, to Sunday, Feb. 4, at the Indoor Sports Center in Loves Park.
- The Midwest Musky Club Fishing & Outdoor Show is from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Village Sportsman’s Club, in Alsip.
- As to major ice events: The Island Lake Lions Club Ice Fishing Derby , scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 3, is postponed. It was set for Island Lake, headquartered at Eastway Park. The backup date is Feb. 11, but forecasts make that seem unlikely. . . . The Hard Water Classic at Blackwell Forest Preserve in Warrenville, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, is canceled.
- Click here for the complete list of show, outdoors classes, swap meets and major ice-fishing events.
