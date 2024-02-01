The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 1, 2024
Chicago Park District is hiring fishing counselors and coordinators

The Chicago Park District has opened its hiring for fishing camp counselors and fishing camp coordinators.

By  Dale Bowman
   
A file photo of the downtown Chicago skyline from Lake Michigan. Credit: Dale Bowman

The Chicago Park District has opened hiring for fishing camp councelors, think teachers, and fishing camp coordinators for Chicago’s Fish `N Kids programs. Best hop to it, the posting is open only through Feb. 9.

Carl J. Vizzone, Program & Event Coordinator, Fishing | Chicago Park District, emailed these details:

Positions have been posted for Chicago’s Fish `N Kids programs. Please share attached info. We are looking for ten fishing camp counselors and one fishing camp coordinator.

2024 Chicago’s Fish N Kids Counselor

FISHING CAMP COUNSELOR (SEASONAL)

- (2400044)

Job Description - FISHING CAMP COUNSELOR (2400044) (taleo.net)

TITLE: CAMP COUNSELOR (S) Nature Camp / Fishing

Chicago’s Fish’N Kids Program Description: We take people fishing. We provide 5 ½ foot, medium-weight, spincast rods and spincast reels, bait and Fishing Instructors. We take up to 300 people fishing per day, fishing them in groups of 15 to 20 at a time. Participants fish for about 30 minutes. They range in age from 6 to 95, usually in these age groups (6 – 12), teens (13 – 19), adults, seniors. We also take people fishing with a wide range of physical challenges. We have 25 fishing locations available to us in the City limits; (Park District lagoons, the Lakefront, Lakefront harbors, the Chicago River, and two local lakes). Each Fishing Instructor will work on a team at least two (and up to four) locations per day.

Program runs from May through August, Monday – Friday, 8am to 4pm including some Saturday mornings and some weekday evenings until 7pm.

CHARACTERISTICS OF THE CLASS:

Under supervision, provides recreational activities for children during the operation of day camp activities in the Chicago Park District. Performs related duties as required.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES:

Leads camp programs in a variety of Park District parks. Accompanies groups of children on field trips to education institutions, public functions or recreational activities. Supervises children to ensure their safety and well being. Leads and participates in games, drills and agility exercises. Reads to children and teaches simple painting, drawing, songs and similar recreation activities. Brings supplies and equipment necessary for activities.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Training and Experience: Current enrollment at an accredited college or university for a Bachelor’s Degree.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities: Experience working with children is required. The ability to stand, sit, bend and kneel frequently.

Work Locations Cultural and Natural Resources 5801 N. Pulaski Chicago 60646

Job Recreation Programming

Job Type Seasonal

Closing Date Feb 9, 2024, 11:59:00 PM

Budgeted Salary 20.8

2024 Chicago’s Fish N Kids Coordinator

FISHING CAMP COORDINATOR (SEASONAL)

- (2400045)

Job Description - FISHING CAMP COORDINATOR (2400045) (taleo.net)

TITLE: CAMP COORDINATOR (S) - Nature Camp / Fishing

CHARACTERISTICS OF THE CLASS:

Under supervision, supervises Camp Counselors and Recreation Leaders who provide recreational activities for children during the operation of day camp activities in the Chicago Park District parks. Performs related duties as required.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES:

Supervises Camp Counselors and Recreation Leaders responsible for day camp activities at various Chicago Park District parks. Creates curriculum for camp activities. Liaison with Park Supervisors and staff. Liaison with security personnel, lifeguards, police relating to camp activities, public functions and field trips. Ensures the safety and well being of the children.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Training and Experience: Current enrollment at an accredited college or university for a Bachelor’s Degree. Bachelor’s Degree preferred. 1 - 2 years of experience working with children is required.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities: Experience working with children is required. The ability to stand, sit, bend and kneel frequently.

Work Locations Cultural and Natural Resources 5801 N. Pulaski Chicago 60646

Job Recreation Programming

Job Type Seasonal

Closing Date Feb 9, 2024, 11:59:00 PM

Budgeted Salary 26.01


