Yes, let Chicago schools keep cops

The Sun-Times editorial page in Thursday’s paper advocated for continuing to allow local school councils and administrators to determine whether or not to maintain a Chicago Police presence in their schools, as the district works toward eventually removing them altogether. I agree with this view.

However, as a retired law enforcement officer I was offended by, and take issue with, a statement in that editorial: “Not all cops are bad apples.” This statement to me blatantly implies that most police officers are in fact bad apples. While city and community leaders strive to restore public trust in our police, it is disingenuous and counterproductive to imply that most police officers are corrupt, when in fact the opposite is certainly the truth.

William J. Desmond, Beverly

A police presence helps schools

Mayor Brandon Johnson extended his condolences to the mothers of Monterio Williams and Robert Boston, the two students shot and killed when leaving Innovations High School on Jan. 26. Condolences will not bring these young men back.

Now Johnson is backing the Board of Education to remove police officers from the public schools. If he takes the police officers out of the schools, where will they be assigned? Will they be assigned to the school area so that there will at least be a police presence there?

Chicago has a high crime rate — you can put a spin on it, but we all know that the crime rate is high. When people have no fear of shooting in broad daylight because they know they won’t be caught, then you know our city belongs to them. There have already been 25 murders in the city and it is only January.

The police are not backed by our mayor or City Council, so nothing will be done. Laws protect the criminals, not law-abiding citizens.

J. Montgomery, Gage Park

Don’t forget the Tribune strike of 1985

Kudos to the union sisters and brothers for their strike Thursday against the Chicago Tribune bosses and their insatiable greed. However I trust Rob Warden was misquoted in the Sun-Times article when he said there has never been a newspaper strike in Chicago. My late father-in-law was among his 1,000 fellow workers — pressmen, printers and mailers — that struck the Tribune in July 1985, whose managers at the time were equally avaricious.

Presumably Warden was just referring to the newspaper’s writers, though it takes many more hard-working folks to ensure that I can read those writers each morning.

John D. Cameron, West Ridge

The real reason Trump opposes border deal

Donald Trump said that a bad border deal is worse than no border deal.

To Trump, any border deal is bad because it would leave him with a lot of time in front of microphones to fill, because the border is his favorite applause line and he does not have a lot else to work with. He is willing to put off solving a problem that he claims is threatening the nation, until he can benefit politically from the solution.

Once again, Trump’s needs do not align with the nation’s needs.

Curt Fredrikson, Mokena



