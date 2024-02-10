Horoscope for Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024

Moon Alert

After 8 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today is a mixed bag. Initially, you might feel lonely, depressed and cut off from others. However, as the day wears on, these gloomy feelings will subside, and, in fact, be replaced by feelings of joy, hope and optimism for your future! Go figure.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you might keep your feelings to yourself because you feel a bit distant from others. Possibly, someone older will discourage you or make you feel diminished. Don’t give in to these feelings because later in the day, you will enjoy fun activities with groups and friends.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

A parent, boss or someone older might rain on your parade. (Always a bummer.) Fortunately, these feelings of discouragement will be short-lived. Later in the day, you will enjoy being with important people. You might even see that you can make a difference, which is reassuring and rewarding.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might feel discouraged about politics, religion or racial issues, especially in the news or talking to someone older. (Well, there is always bad news, isn’t there?) Fortunately, as this day wears on, you get happier! Opportunities to travel and learn will lift your spirits.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might feel discouraged about debt or financial issues or how something is divided or shared. (The old squeeze play.) Ironically, as this day wears on, you start to feel richer. You realize that things are not as bad as you thought. This is a happy revelation!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be patient with partners and close friends this morning because conversations might be difficult. You might feel ignored or criticized. (Grrr.) However, as this day wears on, quite the opposite will start to occur. You’ll feel happier talking to those who are closest to you. In fact, a group situation will please you!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Some kind of onerous situation might discourage you today. Heavy work or heavy responsibilities! (No fun.) Later in the day, interaction with groups and coworkers will be a lovely boost. In fact, some of you will be delighted with travel plans or ways to expand your world. Who knew?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today, you might feel that children are an increased responsibility. Or you feel a bit overwhelmed about sports or social occasions. (“Do I have to do this?”) But as this day wears on, to your surprise, you will have fun and enjoy yourself with new activities and group encounters.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Discussions with a parent or older family member might discourage you today. Don’t let this get you down because later in the day, you’ll feel happier by engaging with groups. You might entertain at home. You might receive an invitation. Anything might happen.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This day begins on a worrisome note. You might feel apprehensive either through your own thoughts or because of what someone else says. Shrug this off because as this day wears on, you get happier! Encounters with groups and friends will be a delight!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your finances look depressing this morning. (Why is there always so much month left at the end of the money?) Fear not because later in the day, things look different. Money comes your way, or news will make you feel much better! Even wealthier!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This morning the moon is in your sign lined up with Saturn, which is depressing. Don’t let this get you down because as the day wears on, these negative feelings are replaced with happy opportunities to schmooze! You are saved!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz (1997) shares your birthday. You are goal-oriented because you like approval and recognition. You have amazing drive to go after what you want. This is a slower-paced year. Take time to rejuvenate yourself. Focus on your closest relationships both professional and personal. Seek out people who benefit you.

