Patrick Mahomes has ‘it’ factor in his favor

The best quarterbacks in the NFL make you play stupid.

That’s another reason Tom Brady is the greatest of all time. Brady had an uncanny knack for taking advantage of opportunities that presented themselves because someone did something that played right into his hands.

Like in Super Bowl LI, when then-Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan called a deep-drop pass play from the Patriots’ 23 with 3:56 left in the fourth quarter. It led to a sack that led to a holding penalty that forced the Falcons to punt instead of kicking a 30-something-yard field goal that would have all but clinched the game.

Or in the AFC Championship Game in 2019, when Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford lined up offside to negate an interception Brady threw in the final minute of the fourth quarter that would have clinched a Chiefs victory and a berth in Super Bowl LIII.

Patrick Mahomes was the victim of Brady’s good fortune in that game. But with Brady retired, it’s Mahomes who has picked up the mantle of the quarterback who makes you play stupid, a factor that can’t be discounted in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday in Las Vegas.

The favored 49ers have to beat more than a quarterback. They have to beat a player with a knack for being at the right place at the right time — often because of his own indomitable will to be good when he has to be — and for making you play stupid.

Mahomes has a rare combination of enviable traits. He’s a uniquely talented player with inherited competitiveness and great instincts not only for his position but for football. Plus, he seems to have a horseshoe affixed to his hip.

He could have been drafted by the Bears but instead landed in the perfect spot with the Chiefs — with a proven coach in Andy Reid and in an offense with experience and weapons that was already a well-oiled machine. It gave Mahomes the opportunity to spend an apprenticeship season watching a Pro Bowl quarterback (Alex Smith) in a top-10 offense before taking the reins of a horse in full gallop in 2018.

Not even injuries can prevent Mahomes from winning. When he suffered a concussion and missed most of the second half in the divisional playoffs in 2021, it came against the Browns, a not-ready-for-prime-time team in the playoffs for the first time in 18 years and unable to take advantage. When he suffered a high ankle sprain in the divisional round against the Jaguars last season — an injury that forces most players to miss two to six weeks — Mahomes missed one series, played through the injury and won the Super Bowl. Uncanny, indeed.

So here we are again. Mahomes and the Chiefs not only are playing their best football of the season, but they are forcing their opponents to play stupid. The Ravens were the No. 1 seed in the conference, had home-field advantage for the AFC Championship Game and were favored by 3½ points. But they played stupid from the start, with kicker Justin Tucker inciting Travis Kelce and Mahomes before the game by placing his helmet and footballs on the goal line to obstruct the Chiefs’ warmup.

The Ravens committed eight penalties for 95 yards, including roughing the passer twice and unnecessary roughness. But it was Reid and Mahomes who induced the Ravens’ biggest mistake. By driving for touchdowns on their first two drives, the Chiefs took Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken completely out of his game, which played right into their hands. The Ravens all but abandoned the run against a Chiefs defense that ranked 18th against the run (24th in yards per carry) and fourth against the pass.

This is the power of Mahomes, Reid and the Chiefs at work. The 49ers are the better team, but it will take more than that for them to win the Super Bowl against Mahomes.

