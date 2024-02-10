The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 10, 2024
6 hospitalized when car slams into firetruck on South Side

Five Chicago firefighters were taken to hospitals for evaluation and the driver of the car was hospitalized in serious condition, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
cfd-engine.jpg

Sun-Times file photo

A Chicago firetruck collided with a car Saturday while responding to an emergency call on the South Side, sending five firefighters and the driver of the car to hospitals.

The collision happened about 4:20 p.m. when the driver of a Chevy Impala slammed into the firetruck at 47th and State streets, Chicago police said.

Officials said the truck had its lights and siren operating at the time.

The driver of the Impala, a 30-year-old man, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, officials said.

The firefighters were taken to hospitals for evaluation of injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the fire department said.

Further information was not available.

The Latest
Evanston’s Brandon Watson (2) drives the ball past Glenbrook South’s Nate Kasher (2).
High School Basketball
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Singer Ozzy Osbourne performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills in Inglewood, Calif., on Sept. 8, 2022. Osbourne is among the 2024 nominees for induction into the Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame.
Music
Mary J. Blige, Cher, Oasis and Ozzy Osbourne among Rock Hall nominees for ‘24
Nominations also were handed to hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim, soft rockers Foreigner, singer-guitarist Peter Frampton, alt-rockers Jane’s Addiction and Dave Matthews Band, and dance icons Kool & the Gang.
By Associated Press
 
A police caution tape.
Crime
Man found shot to death in Little Village
The man was found with gunshot wounds to his head and back around 6:45 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of West 26th Street, the Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Manager Pedro Grifol (left) greets third baseman Yoan Moncada last month. (Sun-Times)
Sports Saturday
Spring brakes: White Sox enter spring training with contention window closed
But “we’re excited to come back and prove to this league we’re capable of doing some good things,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “I just feel it.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A half bald buck on Feb. 1 in the northern suburbs with one side of antlers shed. Credit: Jeff Getz
The art of hunting shed antlers with a practical reason on the side
Hunting for shed antlers is mainly for the fun of finding them, but there is a practical side to finding shed antlers before they do bad things to the tires of farm equipment.
By Dale Bowman
 