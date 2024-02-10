‘Hold up the threes’: Young beats Kenwood to win third consecutive city championship

Destiny Jackson closes her eyes when she steps to the free-throw line in practice. With her eyes shut, the Dolphins guard is imagining the big moment.

Her Dolphins trailed at halftime of the city championship game, but there wasn’t time to dwell on that. Jackson continued to attack the basket and seek out contact. She couldn’t falter because she heard the doubts cast on her team.

As the horn sounded, Jackson could relax. The Dolphins had captured another city championship.

“This one has a little bit more value to it because It’s the first time we won without Skylar [former Young guard Skylar Jones],” said Jackson who scored 27 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists. “I know a lot of people said, ‘Y’all can’t win without Skylar, and I don’t think y’all can do it this year,’ and then we came out and did it. So another city championship ... hold up the threes.”

The ‘threes’ Jackson is referring to — as she raised three fingers — is Whitney Young’s third straight city championship after beating rival Kenwood 68-60 at UIC’s Credit Union 1 arena — the first three-peat since the Dolphins accomplished the feat from 2011-14.

Young reloaded this season with an inexperienced roster — no senior is on the roster. But the Dolphins didn’t make many youthful mistakes in the second half. Young had to adapt on the fly at halftime when the Broncos went zone.

“Our players took the gaps when they were there,” Dolphins coach Krissy Harper said. Lysa [Jones], big-time. She came to play today and helped so much. Our guards controlled the game, which led us to win.”

Jones had one of the game’s biggest baskets when she converted an and-one at the beginning of the fourth to extend the Dolphins’ lead to nine.

As the Broncos pressured Jackson, others would have to contribute. Junior guards Alana Shields and Kiaya Johnson were up to the task.

Johnson scored 13 points and guarded the Broncos’ sharp-shooting guard Danielle Brooks.

“Her hitting those shots is nothing new for us and not new for her — that’s why she kind of flexed after she made them, and rightfully so,” Harper said.

Jackson took this game personally. From the skepticism surrounding her team to those questioning whether other players were on her level, this game was the stage to provide a closing statement.

“I just take it personally every time I play her,” Jackson said of her matchup with Broncos star guard Ariella Henigan. “But I feel like no one can guard me, and I’m going to play like that every time, and that requires me going at her head.”

Jackson didn’t shoot the ball well — 7-for-23 shooting from the field — but she willed her team to win with relentless and poise. The ball was in her hands, and she made every correct read down the stretch. A veteran of the championship stage, she was a calming force as her teammates got their feet wet.

Now, they’re all minted in championship glory as the Dolphins captured their most improbable title.

“This was something on our day one of conditioning,” Harper said. “We said we were going to three-peat no matter who it was.”