Sunday, February 11, 2024
Horoscope for Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might feel restless because you feel sympathetic about a particular situation. This could be sympathy toward a particular individual or toward a group of people. Meanwhile, something might impact your assets in an unexpected way. Someone in authority has your back.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A friend or member of a group might surprise you with a suggestion for travel or something related to legal or medical matters. It might even relate to taking a course or getting further education. Whatever the case, it’s unexpected but a bit exciting. At least, be ready to listen to what is offered.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

People notice you today, which might come as a surprise to you. Or perhaps, others are surprised by something that you do, especially if it’s an act of generosity to benefit those who are less fortunate. (Because what goes around, comes around — generosity is never a bad idea.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Something exciting and different might take place. You might have an unexpected chance to travel or make travel plans for the future. Likewise, you might suddenly take a course, or explore important opportunities in medicine and the law. Be ready to act.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Something unexpected might impact your assets, especially to do with shared wealth and your job. It’s a sudden shift or a sudden opportunity. It might give you greater freedom, or it might also boost your earnings or make your job more comfortable. Stay light on your feet!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an interesting day because someone close to you — a partner or close friend — might have an unusual suggestion for you. It could involve travel plans or social outings or something to do with kids or a future vacation. Whatever it is will be intriguing. Do listen.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might have good news about your health. Or you might have a sudden opportunity to improve your work space, especially if you work from home. This could involve the purchase of technology. Or perhaps, you will see a way to expand in a new direction?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Despite your focus on home and family right now, social outings, interactions with your kids, or something to do with the arts or sports might suddenly surprise you. This might allow you to learn something new or change your daily routine in some way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Something unexpected might impact your home and family today, especially a female family member. Quite likely, (and hopefully) it will be good news. It might entail an unexpected gathering at home, perhaps to view a new purchase? It might also be a home improvement.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a fast-paced, interesting day — and stuff is happening! Unexpected news regarding vacations, your kids, social outings, the arts and sports might delight you. As a result, you might want to dress up and socialize because you have something to celebrate. Is this time to pop some bubbly?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might feel an unexpected financial boost. If not financially, then perhaps gifts and goodies will come your way? They might come from a hidden source. They might come from a family member. Whatever the case, you stand to benefit. Yay!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today will be a bit more emotional than usual because something unexpected will happen to you, perhaps through a friend or a member of a group. (This person might be creative or artistic.) Surprise news or a sudden trip might please you or offer you new opportunities to expand your world.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, actress Kelly Rowland (1981) shares your birthday. You are earnest and energetic. You like to help people to improve their lives because it pleases you to bring comfort to others. This is a lovely year for you! It’s time to relax, socialize and let your hair down. This is your turn to have fun!

