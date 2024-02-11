The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Dear Abby Advice Entertainment and Culture

Dear Abby: Graduations, parties interfere with my great Chicago summer weekends

Warm-weather lover wants to spend nice days at the lake house and wishes social events weren’t always getting in the way.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Graduations, parties interfere with my great Chicago summer weekends
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I live in Chicago, where our spring and summer months are slowly contracting into a three-month period. I know you can’t do anything about the weather, but the invitations to Saturday graduations and birthday parties are using up those long-awaited summer weekends to the point they have almost been monopolized.

Working full-time Monday through Friday, I look forward to my weekends, especially in the summer, but I keep being invited to Saturday afternoon celebrations. I own a lake house. Some neighbors have boats, and I’d love to spend the majority of our weekends there. As much as I want to celebrate these life events, I also want to enjoy my summer. If they would have them on a Sunday, it wouldn’t intrude on too much of the weekend. What is your advice? — WARM-WEATHER LOVER IN ILLINOIS

DEAR WARM-WEATHER LOVER: I have good news and bad news. First, the bad news: It is unrealistic to expect schools to schedule their graduation ceremonies on a day that suits your schedule. The good news is, if you send a nice gift to the graduate, it will assuage their pain at your absence.

As to those family celebrations, you have some important decisions to make about which invitations you must accept in order to avoid causing hurt feelings. However, my advice is essentially the same: Send a nice gift and a warm message of congratulations along with your regrets that you are unable to participate in the happy occasion “because of a prior commitment.”

DEAR ABBY: I’m a 41-year-old gay man. Although I was raised in a conservative, religious family, I’m out of the closet and proud to be living as myself.

For much of my adult life, I have attracted mostly women. I have always tried to handle these situations with as much tact as possible. However, some women won’t be let down easily. On the occasions when I have been forced to out myself to them, I have lost female acquaintances I really enjoyed spending time with or the friendship begins to deteriorate. I have tried introducing them to straight male friends and deflecting flirtatious banter.

Am I confused, or do some women genuinely believe they can change my orientation? I don’t want to give up on female friendships. Am I doing something wrong by being myself? — OUT & PROUD IN THE WEST

DEAR OUT & PROUD: The women who are pursuing you for romantic purposes may be interested in you for that reason and be less interested in a platonic friendship. Years ago, a gay friend was kind enough to tell me, “You can’t ‘change’ a gay man,” and it was a lesson I never forgot.

“Out” gay men can make great friends. That your female acquaintances are not open to it is their loss. You are doing nothing wrong. When this happens, express to the person that you are disappointed they seem unable to accept you THE WAY YOU ARE, and move on. Not all women are this unenlightened, and many will welcome what you have to offer.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

To order “How to Write Letters for All Occasions,” send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby — Letter Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My husband’s interest in porn disgusts me
Dear Abby: Fiance’s mom seems determined to snarl our relationship
Dear Abby: Live-in boyfriend takes issue with my parenting style
Dear Abby: My affair with a lying, married man is hurting my mental health
Dear Abby: Should I bother with father who ignores me, lies about me?
Dear Abby: I need affection, and boyfriend isn’t providing enough
The Latest
georgia-mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Nikola Vucevic Andre Drummond
Bulls version of the ‘Twin Towers’ is still a major work in progress
The duo of Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond have had some moments on the court together - good and bad - but coach Billy Donovan wants to keep working on it in practice just so teams have to prepare for it.
By Joe Cowley
 
ap24041781479902.jpg
College Sports
No. 10 Illinois lets late lead get away in loss to Michigan State
Terrance Shannon Jr. had 28 points and Coleman Hawkins 14 for Illinois. Marcus Domask was held to 12 points — eight below what he was averaging in conference games.
By Larry Lage | Associated Press
 
cfd-engine.jpg
Chicago
6 hospitalized when car slams into firetruck on South Side
Five Chicago firefighters were taken to hospitals for evaluation and the driver of the car was hospitalized in serious condition, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A photo of Jay Cutler and Brandon Marshall talking.
Bears
Ex-Bears WR Brandon Marshall calls Jay Cutler “worst QB I played with,’ sideswipes Kyle Orton, too
Never afraid to let it fly, Marshall slammed Cutler for falling so far short of his potential.
By Jason Lieser
 