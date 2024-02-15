Cyril Nichols, Illinois House 32nd District

Cyril Nichols profile About Cyril Nichols Party: Democratic

Elected office: Illinois House

District: 32

Incumbent: Yes

Opponent: Lisa J. Davis

Age: 58

Hometown: Chicago

Work: Director of Athletics City Colleges of Chicago

Previous political experience: Incumbent State Representative of the 32nd District

Education: Columbia College B.A.

Campaign website: Repnichols.com

Twitter: @repnichols

Facebook: State Representative Cyril Nichols

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested March 19 primary races for the Illinois General Assembly, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from corruption in state politics to Illinois’ longstanding pension crisis. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Tackling corruption Tackling corruption Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces trial on bribery and conspiracy charges, only the latest in a long line of state officials to be accused of corruption. Many attempts have been made over the years to implement ethics reform, and yet little has changed in Springfield when it comes to combating abuse of power. What should Illinois’ blueprint be for tackling corruption?



Lisa J. Davis: Illinois’ blueprint for tackling corruption is to strengthen ethics reforms, policies and laws aimed at preventing political corruption. There should be a continuous drive to hold elected officials accountable by denying a safe haven for the elected officials that are engaging in political corruption and making sure that these elected officials face prosecution, in a timely manner.

Candidate Question: State pension crisis State pension crisis Illinois’ unfunded pension liability stood at $142 billion as of mid-2023, far larger than the state’s operations budget of $50 billion. The state’s age-old pension crisis hampers job growth, turns away prospective new employers, and derails Illinois’ long-term economic stability. In your opinion, what tack should Illinois take to solve its state pension crisis?



Lisa J. Davis: Illinois should take an aggressive course of action in solving the state’s pension crisis by identifying additional sources of revenue to fund the pension.

Candidate question: Job growth Job growth Please explain what you would do to bolster job growth in both the state and in your district, and be specific with your answer.



Lisa J. Davis: In order to bolster job growth in both the state and in my district, I would work with legislators to create ways to get people into the labor market by making it easier for people to enter the workforce and stay in these jobs. More has to be done to get new businesses to come to the state and my district and stay, long-term.

Candidate Question: Redistricting Redistricting Would you be in favor of a referendum that asks voters to endorse an amendment to the Illinois constitution that reforms the remap process in this state by creating an independent citizens body to supervise decennial redistricting? Please explain your answer.



Lisa J. Davis: Yes.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Lisa J. Davis: Public safety is the most pressing problem in my district. I would collaborate with stakeholders to find equitable solutions to public safety that are community based and community driven.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Lisa J. Davis: The people of the 32nd District deserve a State Representative that is visible and accessible. As the State Representative for the 32nd District, the people in my district will know that I’m working to bring resources back to the district because I will be intentional in establishing relationships with the community leaders, as well as the residents, within my district and informing them of such. As a lawyer with the Cook County Public Defender’s Office for over 13 years, I am qualified to advocate for the humanity, dignity and respect of all Illinoisans, not just those in my district. As a proud union member of AFSCME Local 3315, I will be a strong union advocate and work to protect workers’ rights to organize and bargain for fair wages, working conditions, and job security. As a woman, I will work to protect a woman’s right to choose.