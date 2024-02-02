The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 2, 2024
Horoscope for Friday, Feb. 2, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio. It’s Groundhog Day.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a better day to talk to bosses and authority figures about financial matters. In fact, whatever discussions or actions you initiate might ultimately boost your earnings now or down the road. This is an excellent time to visualize where you want to be in your future.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your interactions with friends, partners and people who are close to you are warm, friendly and supportive today. You might even kick around some ideas about travel plans down the road because it’s a good day to talk about all kinds of “what if” situations. Dreams are free!

Gemini (M0ay 21-June 20)

You will be productive today because you’re in a happier mood; plus, others will help you in practical or financial ways. Romance is also blessed. However, if you’re making important decisions about an inheritance or how to divide something, be realistic. Don’t give away the farm.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a lovely day to schmooze with those who are close to you as well as members of the general public because you want to socialize and have fun! Meet friends for coffee, lunch, a matinee or Happy Hour. (Caution: Because your idealism is aroused, you might agree to something that you later regret.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Family relations are smooth today. You’ll enjoy hanging out at home or entertaining at home — your choice. You might want to help a coworker because you feel sympathetic to their situation. (Never miss a chance to practice an act of kindness.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You feel optimistic and hopeful about your future. (As well you should because in a few months, your reputation will shine!) Romance is affectionate and tenderhearted today. Some of you might fall in love while others will declare their love. Enjoy social outings and playful times with children.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a good day for business and commerce because you will see ways to attract money to you. You might also spend money on redecorating projects or exploring real estate possibilities. With respect to real estate, remain realistic and don’t succumb to pie-in-the-sky possibilities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re agreeable and charming with everyone today, which is why relations with daily contacts, siblings and relatives will be warm and friendly. Because your idealism is aroused, you will listen to someone’s problems with genuine sympathy. You’re particularly imaginative today!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a good money day for you; however, you might be tempted to go overboard spending on luxurious, elegant items that are a bit frivolous. (Not usually your style.) Perhaps you have a get-rich-quick scheme in mind? If so, go slowly and test the waters. Know what you’re doing.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You are particularly charming and friendly with everyone today, which is why people will enjoy your company. A meaningful talk with a female friend or colleague might happen. This is an excellent day to buy wardrobe goodies for yourself. Dream about future possibilities!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a powerful time for you because the sun is in your sign boosting your energy and your confidence. Perhaps this is why some of you are having a secret love affair. If this is the case, do be aware that you are high visibility and secrets might be revealed!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a great day to schmooze with friends and members of groups because you feel friendly, idealistic and happy to see others, particularly people who are creative and artistic. You might make travel plans with someone because you’re hungry for adventure and change!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Celebrity chef Ina Garten (1948) shares your birthday. You have a natural elegance and sophistication. You are open-minded, but you like to do things your own way. (You can be very determined.) This is a playful year! Take time to enjoy yourself. Have fun, but remember your goals. Enjoy old friends back in your world.

