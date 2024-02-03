The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 3, 2024
College Sports Sports

Northwestern falls to Minnesota for second straight overtime loss

Dawson Garcia drilled his first three-pointer of the game with 2:31 left in overtime and followed it with five free throws as Minnesota rallied from nine points down with under six minutes left in regulation to win 75-66.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
SHARE Northwestern falls to Minnesota for second straight overtime loss
1983422691.jpg

Boo Buie led Northwestern with 20 points, seven assists and four steals.

David Berding/Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS — Dawson Garcia drilled his first 3-pointer of the game with 2:31 left in overtime and followed it with five free throws as Minnesota came from nine points down with under six minutes left in regulation to beat Northwestern 75-66 on Saturday.

The win was the second-straight come-from-behind win for the Golden Gophers, who used a second-half rally to earn their first win at Penn State since 2018. 

Ryan Langborg drilled back-to-back 3-pointers, the second with 5:55 left in regulation to put Northwestern up by nine, 54-46. The Wildcats did not make another basket until Langborg made a layup with 2:55 left in overtime. 

Minnesota (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) went on an 8-1 run to get within one, 55-54 with 1:40 left, and freshman Cam Christie took a kick-out pass from Elijah Hawkins with 41 seconds left and drilled a wide-open 3-pointer to give Minnesota a 59-58 lead. Hawkins added two free throws with :20 left in regulation to make it a 3-point lead, but Boo Buie hit 3 of 4 from the line to tie the game.

With game tied at 63 in overtime, Garcia drilled a 3-pointer to put the Gophers in front for good, then added to it by hitting 5 of 6 at the line. Pharrel Payne added an emphatic dunk with 0:38 left to put the game out of reach.

Minnesota missed its first 11 3-point attempts of the game, then knocked down 7 of 12 to fuel its comeback. Garcia finished with 20 points, hitting 9 of 11 from the line. Christie finished with 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals and Payne added 14 points and nine rebounds. Hawkins had a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists and Mike Mitchell Jr. had 10 points. 

Buie led Northwestern (15-7, 6-5) with 20 points, seven assists and four steals. Langborg had 16 points and Brooks Barnhizer added 11 points and 10 rebounds. 

Minnesota plays at Michigan State on Tuesday. Northwestern plays at Nebraska on Wednesday. 

Next Up In College Sports
Big Ten, SEC create group to advise on college sports issues
Mike Martin, Florida State Hall of Fame baseball coach who won a record 2,029 games, dies at 79
Terry Beasley, former Auburn receiver and College Football Hall of Famer, dies at 73
Caitlin Clark becomes NCAA’s No. 2 all-time leading scorer in front of historic crowd
Zach Edey scores 10 of his 30 points in OT to lead No. 2 Purdue past Northwestern
Marcus Domask, Terrance Shannon Jr. lead way as Illinois tops Ohio State
The Latest
Lincoln Park’s Ahmad Lee (3) grabs a rebound against Lindblom’s Kolby Capers (3).
High School Basketball
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Linda Reiter and H.B. Ward portray a husband and wife caught up in Mashuq Mushtaq Deen’s absurdist “Flood” at Shattered Globe Theatre.
Theater
Solid cast treads absurdist waters amid allegory-fueled ‘Flood’
Director Kenneth Prestininzi’s canny production is also tinged with a sliver of ominousness.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
A 16-year-old boy was found shot Feb. 3, 2024 in Washington Heights.
Crime
16-year-old boy found shot and seriously wounded in Washington Heights
Around 7:15 a.m., officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found the boy with multiple gunshot wounds to his body in the 9100 block of South Loomis Street, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Father Michael Pfleger points to the sign outside the Faith Community of St. Sabina Catholic Church bearing his simple message for the Democratic National Committee.
Columnists
Pfleger demands DNC fund homes for Chicago’s unhoused before Democratic National Convention — or stay home
The legendary peace priest plans to lead a protest Feb. 15 demanding the Democratic National Committee set aside funds to house Chicago’s homeless residents. “Our message is simple: ‘No money put aside for the homeless: No convention,’ ” said Pfleger.
By Michael Sneed
 
Los Angeles Sparks’ Nneka Ogwumike advances the ball.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA landscape taking shape, leaving the Sky in a free fall
There is one sliver of hope left for the Sky on the free-agent market — 2016 MVP Nneka Ogwumike.
By Annie Costabile
 