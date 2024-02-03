‘31-0 is something we didn’t dream of’: Loyola earns championship mettle in conference tournament win

As the seconds ticked off the clock, the ball stopped bouncing and the starters seated on the bench, a familiar outcome became official: Loyola defeated Montini 76-57 to win the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference championship and cap an undefeated regular season.

This win wasn’t easy for Loyola (31-0, 7-0 Girls Catholic/Red). The Ramblers found themselves down 21-9 early in the first quarter. Instead of wilting under the barrage of three-pointers that Motnini (24-6, 7-2) hit, Loyola responded.

“Our coach said, ‘They’re shooting really well right now, but we just have to settle in. It will come for us,’ said senior guard Paige Engels, who scored 23 points. “We just stayed true to how we usually and it eventually turned around in our favor.”

Initially, the game plan was for Loyola to stay home on two players — junior guard Nikki Kerstein and senior guard Victoria Matulevicius — and it burned the team in the first quarter.

Clinging to a 34-33 halftime lead, the Ramblers reverted to who they’ve been all season. They applied pressure to create turnovers and get easy baskets in transition. Two sophomores — Marycait Mackie and Clare Weasler — were charged with applying pressure at the top of the press.

“Clare and Marycait at the front of the press, putting the double team on Nikki and forcing turnovers was just awesome for us,” Engels said.

Weasler finished with 14 points in the game, and Mackie finished with six. The sophomores weren’t rattled or fazed by the game’s magnitude, and that resolve starts at the top with Engels and junior guard Aubrey Galvan.

The Ramblers’ 24-point third quarter was the turning point for Loyola. Once the team applied pressure, the turnovers followed.

Galvan continued an impressive season, scoring 20 points and operating as a roamer on defense, flying around for blocks and steals.

“We need a big shot, and she’ll make it for us,” Engels said. “It’s just so fun to play with her. I know on a backdoor that she’ll find me.”

Engels said she and Galvan operate on the same wavelength. The two players — who played for two years on the grassroots circuit — are well-versed in what the other is thinking, which shows on the court.

That selflessness trickles down the roster. The Ramblers’ free-flowing offense is played frantically, almost as if they’re at home in chaos. They have scored at least 60 points 19 times throughout the season.

“We were able to find ourselves really fast,” Galvan said. “We kept our composure, so I think going into the playoff run, we see that we can do that. It shows us the level of where we are.”

Cheers bellowed from the locker room following the win. TikToks were being made and pictures taken. The championship medal placed around each player’s neck is proof of their championship mettle. They survived a physical championship game against a formidable foe; now it’s on to the state playoffs.

“Now, 31-0 is something we didn’t dream of, so you just got to give all the credit to the girls,” Schoenecker said. “They fought every game for 31 games, and here we are.”

Kyle Williams is a staff reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America , a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

