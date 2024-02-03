Man fatally shot by Carol Stream police officers responding to disturbance call

A man was fatally shot by Carol Stream police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call early Saturday in the west suburb.

Officers responded about 4:15 a.m. to the Village Brook Apartments, 260 E. St. Charles Rd., where they encountered a “tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving situation,” Carol Stream police said in a statement that did not provide more specific details.

Two officers fired their guns, striking Isaac Goodlow III, police and the DuPage County coroner’s office said.

Goodlow, 30, was pronounced dead at Central DuPage Hospital, police said. An autopsy was pending.

The two officers who fired their weapons were placed on paid leave, the department said.

No officers were injured.

Footage from responding officers’ body-worn cameras will be reviewed and released by the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office, police said.

Officials from the state’s attorney’s office and other DuPage County agencies are investigating.

