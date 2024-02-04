The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 4, 2024
Man found fatally shot in East Garfield Park

The 44-year-old was found in a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to his face, according to Chicago police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police siren lights.

Adobe Stock Photo

A man was found fatally shot in a parked vehicle early Sunday morning in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 44-year-old was found about 1:35 a.m. in a vehicle in the 3000 block of West Taylor Street with a gunshot wound to his face, according to Chicago police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified

Area Four detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

No one was in custody.

