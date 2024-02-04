Sunday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Sunday, February 4, 2024
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Marian Catholic 67, Benet 60
NONCONFERENCE
Perspectives-LA 72, Perspectives-MSA 65
Goode at Cristo Rey, 1:30 p.m.
EVERGREEN PARK
De La Salle 75, Riverside-Brookfield 66
Glenbard North 70, Evergreen Park 63
Mount Carmel 61, WW South 47
Oak Lawn 68, Leo 61
NOBLE TOURNAMENT
at Rowe-Clark
Rowe-Clark 76, UIC Prep 43
Comer 58, Muchin 35
Golder vs. Rauner, 1 p.m.
DRW Prep vs. Noble Academy, 2:30 p.m.
