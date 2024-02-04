The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 4, 2024
Sunday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Normal’s Braylon Roman (11) watches a free throw as the Ironmen play Waubonsie Valley.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Marian Catholic 67, Benet 60

NONCONFERENCE

Perspectives-LA 72, Perspectives-MSA 65

Goode at Cristo Rey, 1:30 p.m.

EVERGREEN PARK

De La Salle 75, Riverside-Brookfield 66

Glenbard North 70, Evergreen Park 63

Mount Carmel 61, WW South 47

Oak Lawn 68, Leo 61

NOBLE TOURNAMENT

at Rowe-Clark

Rowe-Clark 76, UIC Prep 43

Comer 58, Muchin 35

Golder vs. Rauner, 1 p.m.

DRW Prep vs. Noble Academy, 2:30 p.m.

