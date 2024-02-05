Horoscope for Monday, Feb. 5, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 11 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You’ll be very persuasive talking to friends and members of groups, which is why people will sit up and listen to you. In fact, you might be coming on like gangbusters, so think about lightening up a bit. Nevertheless, today you are a natural leader of others.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

If you’re a boss or a person in a position of authority, then today you will wield your power! Your words will be incisive and to the point. However, if you’re not in a position of power, nevertheless, bosses and VIPs will listen to you because you sound like you know what you’re talking about!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a great day to study because your mind is insightful and has a strong penetrating quality. You will want to understand the underlying reasons for things. In discussions about politics, racial issues or religion, you will be persuasive and convincing!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an excellent day to probe the details of anything that concerns you about banking matters, insurance issues, debt or credit cards or anything to do with inheritances or how to share something. With your focused, steady mind, you will learn what you need to know.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today one of two things might happen. In discussions with someone, you might come on like gangbusters and blow them over. Or perhaps, instead you will attract someone to you who is verbally powerful and possibly intimidating, certainly convincing. (Yikes!)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You can be enormously productive today because you are determined to do something. You will roll up your sleeves and dig in because in a way, you’re almost obsessed about getting something done. Be careful not to steamroll over others. Go gently.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Parents might find themselves in a power struggle with their kids. Others will find themselves in a similar power struggle with romantic partners. Lighten up! For one thing, the energy today is intense! Furthermore, it’s very easy for people to become obsessed about something. Go gently.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Family discussions might be intense today, in large measure because you want to get your way or you want to drive a point home with someone. Far better perhaps to divert this intense energy you have into making repairs and improvements to where you live.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be obsessed about an idea today, which is why you will be pretty intense in discussions with neighbors, siblings and relatives. Be very aware when driving because you might be distracted or too aggressive. Pull back a little. Observe your surroundings. Stay in the moment.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If shopping today, you might feel you really have to buy something. “I have to have this!” This could be a passing obsession, so keep your receipts — and the box. Meanwhile, discussions with others might be very intense, especially if you’re talking about money, earnings or something that you own.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today Mercury is in your sign lined up with Pluto, which will make your conversations with others very intense. However, you will have the ability to influence others because you will be persuasive. You’ll be very clear about whatever you say.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a fabulous day to do research of any kind because your mind has a penetrating quality and a steady intense focus, which means you will get to the bottom of whatever you’re looking for. You will also be capable of excellent, intricate analysis. “Give me the chalk, Einstein.”

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Michael Sheen (1969) shares your birthday today. You are capable, confident and have a razor-sharp wit. You’re intelligent and like to be surrounded by bright, witty people. You love philosophy, psychology, mystery and intrigue. This is a year of service, especially to family. Take care of yourself so that you can be a resource. Time for a makeover?

