Big walleye caught and released on the Chain

Let’s send ice fishing in the Chicago area off in style.
Eugene NeSmith caught and released a 28-inch walleye at the end of January on Lake Marie.
“Caught on a jigging Rap at 5 a.m.,” messaged NeSmith, a guide for T-Bone Guide Service and a tournament walleye fisherman on the Fox Chain O’Lakes. “Early bird gets the worm.”
He was using 3-pound line on a Dead Meat jigging rod.
A fish like that is worth a full view.
