The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 5, 2024
College Sports Sports

UConn, Purdue keep top spots in AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll

Illinois moves up to No. 10.

By  Aaron Beard | Associated Press
   
SHARE UConn, Purdue keep top spots in AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll
Wisconsin’s Max Klesmit reaches in on Purdue’s Braden Smith during Sunday’s game.

Wisconsin’s Max Klesmit reaches in on Purdue’s Braden Smith during Sunday’s game in Madison.

Andy Manis/AP

Reigning national champion Connecticut, Purdue and North Carolina remained atop The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for the third consecutive week, while South Carolina cracked the rankings for the first time in nearly seven years.

The Huskies earned 45 of 61 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 for the fourth straight week in Monday’s poll, while the Boilermakers topped the ballots of 16 other voters.

The top of the poll remained set after a big week that included four top-10 matchups over the weekend, with Purdue winning at Wisconsin and UNC beating rival Duke. The week also included Kansas beating Houston, which vaulted the Jayhawks to No. 4 and dropped the Cougars one spot to No. 5.

Tennessee fell one spot to No. 6 after losing at home to the now-No. 15 Gamecocks but following with a win at Kentucky.

As for South Carolina, it marked the program’s first appearance in the poll since February 2017. The Gamecocks joined San Diego State as the week’s new additions, replacing Oklahoma and TCU.

THE TOP 25

1. UConn (45 first-place votes) 20-2

2. Purdue (16) 21-2

3. North Carolina 18-4

4. Kansas 18-4

5. Houston 19-3

6. Tennessee 16-5

7. Marquette 17-5

8. Arizona 17-5

9. Duke 16-5

10. Illinois 17-5

11. Wisconsin 16-6

12. Auburn 18-4

13. Baylor 16-5

14. Iowa St. 16-5

15. South Carolina 19-3

16. Alabama 16-6

17. Kentucky 15-6

18. Dayton 18-3

19. Creighton 16-6

20. FAU 18-4

21. BYU 16-5

22. Utah St. 19-3

23. Texas Tech 16-5

24. San Diego St. 17-5

25. New Mexico 18-4

Next Up In College Sports
No. 14 Illinois blows late 10-point lead, beats Nebraska in overtime
Back in business at 15-7 after a lost season, Loyola has rediscovered its edge
Northwestern falls to Minnesota for second straight overtime loss
Big Ten, SEC create group to advise on college sports issues
Mike Martin, Florida State Hall of Fame baseball coach who won a record 2,029 games, dies at 79
Terry Beasley, former Auburn receiver and College Football Hall of Famer, dies at 73
The Latest
Karol G recibe el premio a mejor álbum de música urbana en los Premios Grammy el domingo 4 de febrero de 2024.
La Voz Chicago
Karol G, Peso Pluma, Natalia Lafourcade y Juanes ganan en los Grammys
Peso Pluma ganó su primer Premio Grammy en la categoría Mejor álbum de música mexicana con su disco “GÉNESIS”.
By Maria Sherman | AP
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I need affection, and boyfriend isn’t providing enough
Otherwise wonderful man grew up in a reserved family and doesn’t know how to show love physically or verbally.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A former translator for the U.S. military (Owais Ahmed, left) goes into hiding at the home of his sister (Aila Ayilam Peck) in “Selling Kabul”
Theater
‘Selling Kabul’ a breathless thriller, meticulously rendered by Northlight
Tight-knit Afghani family faces agonizing choices in wartime drama set in 2013.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
The Chicago skyline is seen from Montrose Harbor along with yellowish autumn leaves on trees and hazy sunshine.
Money
Household income and education levels are on the rise in most parts of Chicago
Despite overall gains, Cook County still has more areas with extreme unemployment than any other U.S. county.
By Alden Loury | WBEZ
 
georgia-mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, Feb. 5, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 