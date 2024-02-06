Mia Gaines’ development vaults Hyde Park to Public League Final Four

Hyde Park found itself in a familiar position. Last year — almost an exact year to the date — the Thunderbirds built up an 18-point lead against Lane before coughing up the lead and losing by one point.

This year, the Thunderbirds (19-7) led by as many as 20 points before Lane (17-12) mounted a comeback. But there wouldn’t be a repeat of last year. The Thunderbirds faced their demons and emerged victorious in a 64-51 win on Monday to vault them into the Final Four of the Public League playoffs.

“We were looking for our revenge tour this year,” said senior guard Jazmyne Bynum, who scored 11 points.

But the development of 6-4 center Mia Gaines separates Hyde Park this year from last. Gaines was dominant against Lane, finishing with a forceful 33 points and 22 rebounds. The senior center caught every pass thrown her way, drew fouls and converted layups at the rim.

If you have watched Gaines last year, she said she is an entirely different player.

“Last year, I wasn’t as dominant as I am today, and you can see a big difference in my game and how much more confident I am to go up and take hits,” Gaines said

With the help of assistant coach Shamona McDaniel, Gaines completely transformed her game over the summer. She was no longer tentative but aggressive.

“Whenever workouts were tough, she told me, ‘It’s mental. You have to lock in, we need you this season,’” Gaines said.

Gaines transferred to Hyde Park last season. Her family moved into the area, and she joined the Hyde Park program.

“That kid was so raw, man,” Thunderbirds head coach Corey Morgan said. “I’ve been doing this for 17 years overall — 14 at the prep level — and that’s one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever coached. She dominated not only by scoring and rebounding, but she controlled the paint for the most part.”

The game was clinched in the second quarter when the Thunderbirds went on a 12-0 run to push the lead to 19 points at halftime. At halftime, Gaines (20 points) had nearly outscored Lane (24) by herself.

As they head into the biggest game of their season against Kenwood, the Thunderbirds will need more dominant, assertive performances from Gaines.

“I kept telling the girls don’t get complacent because Lane Tech is an amazing team,” Morgan said. “We had this one marked on the calendar when the playoff bracket came out.”

While the development of Gaines lifts the ceiling for this Hyde Park team, Bynum is the steady force. Bynum — a four-year varsity player — isn’t faced by the high-pressure games.

“Jazz is our leader; we go as she goes,” Morgan said. She makes us go. “I’m tremoundsly proud of that kid.”

With the win, the Thunderbirds have clinched a spot against Kenwood. They’ve faced their conference foe numerous times over the years, but their matchup takes place at UIC’s Credit One Arena this time.

“I’m tremendously excited for the young ladies,” Morgan said. “I don’t know what happened in the 80s and 90s, but for the first time in recent memory, Hyde Park is in the Final Four.”

