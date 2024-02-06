Rashad McKinnie leads Simeon past Lane and into the Public League Final Four. ‘He showed Chicago he is a Simeon guy.’

Simeon senior Rashad McKinnie shouldered the toughest burden in the state this season.

He was the only significant returning player for the Wolverines, tasked with bridging the gap between legendary coach Robert Smith and new coach Tim Flowers.

Simeon has several talented sophomores and juniors, but the team’s fate and the responsibility to maintain the Wolverines’ powerful and proud legacy was up to McKinnie.

The 6-2 guard showcased his intelligence, hustle and toughness on Tuesday at Lane. He scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds while playing a major role in limiting Lane star guard Shaheed Solebo.

McKinnie’s effort helped Simeon hold off a late charge and beat the Champions 53-50 in the quarterfinals of the Public League playoffs.

“[McKinnie] has been here four years,” Flowers said. “That’s what you are supposed to do. He just solidified himself as one of us. He showed Chicago that he is a Simeon guy.”

The Wolverines (14-12) took the lead early in the first quarter and never relinquished it. But several heady plays by Lane guard Jakson Labkon turned the momentum in the fourth quarter.

The Champions (17-11) cut Simeon’s lead to three points on Labkon’s three-point play with 17 seconds left. Lane had a chance to tie the game on their final possession but couldn’t get a three-pointer to fall.

McKinnie scored Simeon’s last basket of the game, a driving layup with 3:00 left, and made two crucial free throws with 22 seconds to play that extended the Wolverines’ lead to 53-47.

“Hustle is my main game,” McKinnie said. “I’m an all-around player. I might not be the best scorer but I’m going to do something. Rebounds, steals, anything to force a turnover.”

McKinnie doesn’t have a scholarship yet, but he’s pulled an inexperienced, up-and-down Simeon into the city final four. That’s a feat that will be remembered.

“I’m proud of that,” McKinnie said. “We don’t get the love that we should get but now they are going to see us play on that final four court and everyone is going to be surprised when we win it.”

Sophomore Andre Tyler had 10 points and eight rebounds for Simeon and sophomore Isaiah Coleman added five points and six rebounds.

“[McKinnie] has pushed us in practice every day,” Tyler said. “He makes sure we are in class on time and doing our work. He asks if we need help. He’s been the mentor to this whole team.”

Dalton Scantlebury, a 6-8 junior, led Lane with 14 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks. Solebo fouled out with 1:24 left. He scored nine points and Labkon added 14 points and six rebounds.

The Champions beat Young in the regular season and the gym was jam-packed with fans hoping to see the team clinch a spot in the final four for the first time in recent memory.

Lane’s Dalton Scantlebury (13) grabs a rebound against Simeon. Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Simeon isn’t the most talented team offensively, but Flowers has the Wolverines playing rugged defense and rebounding.

“That has been our message from day one,” Flowers said. “Lets find a way to be the best defensive team we can be and the best rebounding team we can be. Figuring those things out has put us in the final four.”

Simeon will face Curie, a 65-55 winner against Young, in the semifinals at UIC on Thursday. Kenwood beat Lincoln Park and Phillips knocked off Westinghouse in the other two quarterfinals, which sets up an all-Red-South/Central final four.

