Horoscope for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Something unexpected might occur that makes you look good to others, especially bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. People are impressed with you. For some of you, this could lead to increased earnings or wealth, which certainly ties in with the fact that you are ambitious right now.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Sudden opportunities to travel might drop in your lap. If so, act quickly because this window of opportunity will be brief. Likewise, opportunities related to higher education, medicine, the law or something to do with publishing and the media might also materialize.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Keep your pockets open because unexpected gifts, goodies and favors from others (including money or practical assistance) might come your way. You might also have a chance to explore a passionate and sudden relationship with someone. (Be still my beating heart.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an excellent day to schmooze with partners, close friends and members of the general public. Very likely, someone will surprise you. You might meet someone different or unusual. Or possibly, someone you already know will amaze you for some reason. (Interesting day.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Something pleasant but unexpected that is related to your job or your health might occur. Someone might do you a favor. You might hear good news. Whatever it is will likely be a surprise. Possibly, this same pleasant surprise could be related to a pet.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

New romance might catch you off guard today. A sudden flirtation? Eyes across a crowded room? Many of you will feel your heart race for some reason. This is also a creative day for you, which means you will enjoy expressing your talents in the arts or sports. Socialize!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a lovely day to entertain at home, which you might do so unexpectedly. If you’re reading this earlier in the day, stock the fridge because surprise company might drop by. Unexpected real estate opportunities might come your way. Fun changes!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is an interesting day. For starters, do not expect this day to unfold as you predict. Sudden changes, detours and fun tangents will take you in new directions that hold surprises and pleasant diversions. Get dressed. Look great and expect the best!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Keep an eye on your possessions and your money because things are erratic. Unexpected events could impact your wealth. However, in all likelihood, a boon or bonus will come your way. Keep your pockets open and wish for a miracle.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is an exciting day because surprises and unexpected invitations, as well as sudden encounters with others, will make this a stimulating day! You might also impulsively buy something for yourself that you like. Some of you will win a sports event or some kind of competition with others.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Something unexpected, completely out of the blue, might take place today that is pleasant but surprising. It might occur in a very private way in your life, which means you know about it but very few others do. Or it could be a more public event. Of course, it might be a hidden and unexpected flirtation?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Very likely, a friend, perhaps someone who is creative or artistic, will do something that surprises you today. Or perhaps you will be introduced to someone like this? Either way, something will catch you off guard in a lovely way as you socialize with friends or groups. This will also include sports teams and competitions. Perhaps an unexpected outcome?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, comedian Eddie Izzard (1962) shares your birthday. You are youthful, imaginative and entertaining. You have a strong sense of justice and a desire to right the wrongs in the world. This is a great year because you will get recognition for your past efforts. You might get a promotion or win an award or receive kudos of some kind. Bravo!

