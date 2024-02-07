Drinking water with meals is fine

Regular and adequate water intake is essential for good health.

So, should you drink water with meals?

There has been some confusion about the importance of drinking water with meals and snacks. In fact, there have even been some concerns regarding water intake and potentially negative impacts on digestion.

However, Michael F. Picco, a physician from the Mayo Clinic, notes, “There’s no concern that water will dilute digestive juices or interfere with digestion. In fact, drinking water during or after a meal actually aids digestion.”

Especially important is to consume enough water (and other beverages) to ensure that your body can effectively absorb and use the nutrients in the food you eat.

Water also acts as a natural stool softener and helps prevent or lessen constipation.

Drinking water around meal time may help take the edge off hunger and may assist in weight management.

It’s always important to consider your own personal situation — if you have been advised by a physician to limit water or fluids at any point throughout the day, you should heed that advice. If you want to increase your water intake, be sure to bring it up at your next medical appointment.

Environmental Nutrition is the award-winning independent newsletter written by nutrition experts.

