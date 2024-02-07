The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Cheesy farewell? Pizza Hut offering ‘Goodbye pies’ to help Chicagoans through their Valentine’s Day breakup

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
Pizza Hut is offering a limited-edition sweet and spicy “Goodbye Pie” with custom packaging through Feb. 14.

Provided

Is there someone you’re ready to part ways with this Valentine’s Day, but you don’t know to deliver the cold news?

How about with some hot pizza? 

Chicagoans can help soften the blow of their most recent break-up by sending their former partner one of Pizza Hut’s limited-edition “Goodbye pies.”

From now through Feb. 14, customers can send their ex a simple message on custom packaging with a sweet and spicy pizza to ease the pain, Pizza Hut said in a press release.

The pizzas will be offered at select locations in Chicago, New York and Miami. Customers can place their order at GoodbyePies.com.

The pizza is a limited-edition Hot Honey pizza with marinara sauce, cheese and crispy cupped pepperoni.

“The rising popularity of the sweet-heat flavor profile has led to Hot Honey becoming the most requested test item by our team members, and we are thrilled to have it as the newest addition to our menu,” sad Lindsay Morgan chief marketing officer at Pizza Hut.

“With the launch of Goodbye Pies, we are bringing that perfect blend of sweet and heat experience to real life, delivering spicy news in the sweetest way for Valentine’s Day.”

