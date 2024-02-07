The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
College Sports Sports

Boo Buie closes in on milestone as Northwestern routs Nebraska

Buie now has 1,978 career points, and is closing in on John Shurna’s school record

By  Sun-Times wires
   
SHARE Boo Buie closes in on milestone as Northwestern routs Nebraska
Boo Buie

Northwestern guard Boo Buie, right, drives against Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Northwestern won 80-68.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Boo Buie scored 22 points and Brooks Barnhizer recorded a double-double and Northwestern beat Nebraska 80-68 on Wednesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston.

Buie now has 1,978 career points, which ranks second-most in Northwestern history, trailing only John Shurna’s 2,038 career points for the school career scoring record. 

Barnhizer scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Ryan Langborg scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds and distributed six assists without committing a turnover.

Reserve Nick Martinelli added 15 points for the Wildcats (16-7, 7-5) who now have won nine of their last 10 home games in the Big Ten, their best stretch since between 1965 and 1967.

Northwestern moved into sole possession of fourth place in the conference.

Juwan Gary scored 15 points for Nebraska (16-8, 6-7). Brice Williams scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, reserve Jamarques Lawrence 12 and Keisei Tominaga 11 for the Cornhuskers.

Langborg made a 3-pointer following a layup by Nebraska’s C.J. Wilcher to give the Wildcats a 25-15 lead with 9:55 before halftime and Northwestern stayed ahead by double figures from there. They led 47-31 at intermission and hit their first 20-plus-point lead on Nick Martinelli’s layup with 9:15 remaining to make it 64-43.

Tominaga made a pair of foul shots with 1:11 left to get the Cornhuskers within single digits (75-66), but Northwestern made 5 of 6 from the line final 64 seconds to secure it.

Nebraska hosts Michigan on Saturday.

The Wildcats host Penn State on Sunday.

Next Up In College Sports
Fred Hoiberg is back in business at Nebraska, one of the best stories in college basketball
Schools and their money are not soon parted
Iowa, Caitlin Clark climb back to No. 2 in AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll
UConn, Purdue keep top spots in AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll
No. 14 Illinois blows late 10-point lead, beats Nebraska in overtime
Back in business at 15-7 after a lost season, Loyola has rediscovered its edge
The Latest
Pizza Hut is offering a limited edition “Goodbye Pie.”
Food and Restaurants
Pizza Hut’s ‘Goodbye pies’ to help Chicagoans through cheesy Valentine’s Day breakups
Through Feb. 14, customers can send their ex a simple message on custom packaging with a sweet and spicy pizza to ease the pain, Pizza Hut said in a press release.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 07: Pedestrians walk past an entrance to the Lurie Children’s Hospital on February 07, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The hospital’s computer network has been offline for eight days following what is believed to be a cyberattack.
Health
Lurie Children’s Hospital communication outages hit Day 8, and parents are hitting the wall: ‘I’m angry, I feel neglected’
Lurie Children’s hospital established a call center Friday after all phone, email and electronic systems were taken offline as part of the hospital’s cyberattack protocols.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Simeon’s Mikeshun Beeler announces his commitment to play football at Michigan State.
High School Football
Signing Day: Simeon’s Mikeshun Beeler makes it official with Michigan State
Beeler, the No. 24 senior in Illinois according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, signed his letter of intent with Michigan State on Wednesday.
By Mike Clark
 
“The Band’s Visit” photo by Wesley Hitt, Courtesy of TheatreSquared
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago Feb. 8-14: The Mix
Mary Zimmerman’s ‘Magic Flute,’ a concert by Nashville’s Sarah Jarosz and the Chicago Botanic Garden’s orchid show are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Several protesters gathered outside Woodward in Niles Feb. 7, 2024.
Suburban Chicago
33 pro-Palestinian demonstrators arrested outside military subcontractor’s factory in Niles
More than 100 protesters gathered Wednesday outside Woodward Inc., alleging the firm is complicit in Gaza deaths.
By Cindy Hernandez
 