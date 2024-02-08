Horoscope for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 2 to 8:15 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might strive to assert your independence in a group or with friends, because you want to do things your way. Because of this, you might suddenly become a leader of a group; or, you might suddenly leave the group because you feel your integrity is at stake.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your relationship to a parent, boss, teacher or someone in authority might be challenged. You might want to break free of this authority, especially if you find it oppressive. Possibly, someone wants to break free of your authority? People feel very independent today!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Sudden opportunities or demands that you travel are strong. Stay flexible so that you can be able to do this. Likewise, unexpected opportunities related to higher education, the law, medicine or publishing might also catch you off guard, or give you a rare opportunity.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might want to break free of your dependence on someone else. Conversely, external support for you might suddenly end. Alternatively, an unexpected windfall might come your way through your partner, the government or another source. Whatever happens is unexpected.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A sudden argument with a partner or close friend might occur, which will be upsetting and possibly lead to a separation. Certainly, if you feel restricted in a relationship, you will want to break free. Guard against knee-jerk reactions. Think about what is best for you in the long term.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Something to do with your job or your work might catch you off guard. If you feel oppressed, you will quit. You will definitely feel tested. Possibly, what makes you feel uncertain is the introduction of new technology? For some, a sudden change to your health or your pet will occur.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Leo parents must be vigilant because this is an accident-prone time for their kids. Meanwhile, social occasions, including vacations, might suddenly be canceled. Romantic relationships might also suddenly change. People feel a strong need for freedom and self-determination right now.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Something unexpected will impact your home and family. It could be minor; it could be major; but whatever it is will be a sudden change. An argument with a parent could create a rift. Very likely, you or a family member will strike a blow for individual freedom.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone time for you. This includes verbal accidents where you say something you later regret. You might also have a sudden argument with a sibling, relative or friend that creates an irreparable rift.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be aware that something unexpected could impact your belongings or your financial situation. If you feel like a slave to how you earn money, you might quit your job because your personal freedom is important to you. Something you own might suddenly be lost.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a disruptive time for you because something unexpected could cause a problem. This might be anything from the breakdown of a car to an argument with a friend or an unexpected separation from someone. Whatever it is, it’s a change that you didn’t see coming.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

At some level, perhaps even in your own personal state of mind, you will feel a sudden shift or a break in how you perceive things. This could be because something externally suddenly changes; or it could be because your view of things suddenly changes.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress, comedian Cecily Strong (1984) shares your birthday. You have an intuitive understanding of others and can influence them. You can spot trends. This is the final year of a nine-year cycle. Take inventory of your life. It’s time to let go of people, places and things from the past that have held you back.

