Horoscope for Friday, Feb. 9, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 4:45 p.m. Chicago time. Today’s new moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Recently, surprises and unexpected events have impacted friendships and your relationships to groups or organizations. This will likely lead to some changes in the future. It might mean new relationships and commitments along with some that are left behind.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your long-term goals have had some shakeups, which means some of you might have altered the direction you’re heading. Today’s new moon is the perfect time to take stock of your situation. With Jupiter in your sign now, you are fortunate. Count on getting richer!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Issues related to travel, publishing, medicine, the law and anything to do with higher education have been a bit up for grabs lately. Many interruptions and changes! Today’s new moon is an ideal day to make a plan. In light of these changes, what do you want to do?

Cancer ( 21-July 22)

A lot has been happening recently involving shared property, taxes, debt and insurance issues related to partners and other people. You might also have been dealing with the government — could be anything. Today’s new moon is the perfect day to devise a plan on how to fix things.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Disruptive influences have taken its toll on your closest relationships — friendships and marriages. Nevertheless, today’s new moon, which might also foster feelings of rebellion and freedom, is the perfect time to strategize what you want for your future. Be realistic.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Issues related to your job, your health and your pet have been unstable lately and full of unexpected influences and events. Frankly, this influence continues today. Nevertheless, today is a new moon, which is the ideal time for you to think about how you want things to unfold.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Disruptions in the lives of your kids, as well as your relations with your kids, in addition to disruptions to vacation plans and socializing have been par for the course lately. Today’s new moon is the perfect day for you to strategize how to reclaim lost plans. Ideas?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Situations related to your home and your family life have been almost bizarre because interruptions and chaotic events have been par for the course recently. This influence is not over; nevertheless, today’s new moon is a perfect time to formulate a plan to restore order.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It’s been an accident-prone time for you. On the upside, you’ve been full of wild and crazy ideas; on the downside, your daily routine has gone by the wayside. Things continue to be unstable; however, today’s new moon is the ideal day to figure out what you want.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Financial issues, earnings and matters related to your belongings and possessions have been unstable and unpredictable lately. Admittedly, this continues today; however, the new moon today is the perfect time to think about how to regroup. “Make a plan, Stan.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your life has been a bit of a roller coaster lately due to your own desire for independence and freedom, in addition to which unexpected events have blindsided you. This unpredictable quality still exists, but less so; however, today’s new moon in your sign is the best day all year for you to set some goals.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Life has been topsy-turvy lately. Things have been coming at you from all directions. Fortunately, friends have been supportive. Even though this unpredictable quality is still present, today the new moon is your ideal chance to strategize new plans for the future. Get on track.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Tom Hiddleston (1981) shares your birthday today. You’re a perceptive, nonconformist who is generous and understanding of others. You’re resilient and you don’t back down. This is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you, which will bring major changes in your life. Take action. Define your goals. Look for new opportunities!

