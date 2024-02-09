Body found at Lisle Metra station

A body was found at a Metra station in southwest suburban Lisle Friday morning, according to a spokesperson with the transit agency.

An ambulance was called to the station, 1000 Front St., but the person was dead at the scene. Metra was notified of the situation around 6:05 a.m. The body was found on the north side of the depot, the spokesperson added.

BNSF trains were bypassing the Lisle station briefly but resumed running normally shortly before 7 a.m. No trains were delayed, the spokesperson said.

Inbound and Outbound Train Service Restored at Lisle due to police activity. Trains will resume making station stops at Lisle. Updated at 6:42 a.m. — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) February 9, 2024

Metra police, Lisle police and the DuPage County Coroner are investigating.