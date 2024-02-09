The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 9, 2024
Body found at Lisle Metra station

An ambulance was called to the Lisle Metra station, but the person was dead on the scene, a Metra spokesperson said.

By  Mary Norkol
   
Train cars sit in front of a Metra station in the snow. With the COVID-19 pandemic and a focus on working remotely, Metra’s monthly ridership has declined significantly during the last year,

Sun-Times file

A body was found at a Metra station in southwest suburban Lisle Friday morning, according to a spokesperson with the transit agency.

An ambulance was called to the station, 1000 Front St., but the person was dead at the scene. Metra was notified of the situation around 6:05 a.m. The body was found on the north side of the depot, the spokesperson added.

BNSF trains were bypassing the Lisle station briefly but resumed running normally shortly before 7 a.m. No trains were delayed, the spokesperson said.

Metra police, Lisle police and the DuPage County Coroner are investigating.

