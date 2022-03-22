The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 21, 2022
Best Fade-the-Public Teams in NHL Betting This Season

Sun-Times Marketing By Sun-Times Marketing
 March 21, 2022 07:00 PM
There were six NHL games on Tuesday, March 15 in which one team was receiving less than 50% of the tickets and less than 50% of the handle, per Action Network’s Sports Insights for NHL betting.

Those teams went 5-1 against the puck line, producing an ROI of 56.3% for a fade-the-public trend that has been particularly profitable for half the league’s teams.

Two of the ATS wins on Tuesday were recorded by the Chicago Blackhawks (+1.5 vs. the Boston Bruins) and San Jose Sharks (+1.5 vs. the Florida Panthers), improving their ATS records to 21-13 and 13-6, respectively, when receiving less than 50% of the tickets and 50% of the handle. 

The Blackhawks and Bruins are two of 16 teams with an ROI of at least +10% in those spots this season, as of March 17. Those 16 teams have a combined ATS record of 166-74 and ROI of 26.9%. In other words, if you faded the public with a $100 bet in each of the 240 games this year, you’d be up approximately $6,500.

Rankings
﻿RANK TEAM ATS ROI MONEY
1 Wild 5-0 89.60% $448
2 Blues 11-3 60.40% $845
3 Oilers 5-2 48% $336
4 Kings 19-4 46.90% $1,078
5 Rangers 4-2 41.30% $248
6 Jets 15-5 35.40% $707
7 Panthers 4-2 32.30% $194
8 Capitals 5-2 28.30% $198
9 Canadiens 19-10 26.10% $757
10 Flames 8-3 22.10% $243
11 Senators 17-9 14.80% $386
12 Lightning 5-4 14.70% $133
13 Penguins 8-4 13.10% $158
14 Sharks 13-6 11.90% $226
15 Bruins 7-5 11.70% $140
16 Blackhawks 21-13 11.70% $363

The Minnesota Wild are undefeated in these spots and boast an outrageous ROI, though they’ve done so in limited opportunities. No team in the league has had fewer such opportunities than the Wild. 

The Kings, meanwhile, have been dominant in 10th-most opportunities. More than one-third of their games fit this trend, including 12 games before Christmas. They started the season with four straight covers and 11 covers in those first 12 opportunities. 

After covering +1.5 in a win over the Florida Panthers on March 13, the Kings have covered in four straight opportunities, giving them three separate cover streaks of at least four games this season. They have not failed to cover in back-to-back spots this season.

The worst fade-the-public teams are led by the Nashville Predators (-42.8%), the Detroit Red Wings (-42.1%), and the Colorado Avalanche (-30.9%).

You can view updated NHL odds for the remainder of the regular season and Stanley Cup playoffs at the BetMGM online sportsbook.

