The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 24, 2022
BetMGM Presents Sponsored

Arkansas vs. Gonzaga Odds, Lines, Picks & Predictions – NCAAB, Mar. 24

This article is part of a special advertising series sponsored by BetMGM.com

Sun-Times Marketing By Sun-Times Marketing
 March 24, 2022 04:30 AM
SHARE Arkansas vs. Gonzaga Odds, Lines, Picks & Predictions – NCAAB, Mar. 24

The Sweet 16 is here and what a good weekend of college basketball betting we have coming up.

And it comes with No. 1 Gonzaga’s biggest test yet.

After close matchups with both Georgia State and Memphis, the Zags now have Arkansas in their path as both teams look to make it back-to-back Elite Eight appearances.

Let’s break down the odds, where we believe the value lies, and give out some college basketball betting picks.

SPECIAL OFFER
Bet now on the College Hoops with BetMGM. Sign up and Bet $10 on any College Basketball MoneyLine and Win $200 if either team hits a 3-pointer. Use Bonus Code SUNTIMESTOURNEY.
CLAIM OFFER

Arkansas vs. Gonzaga: When, Where & How to Watch

#4 Arkansas: 27-8 (13-5) | #1 Gonzaga: 28-3 (13-1)

Date: 03/24/2022 | Time: 7:09 PM ET | TV: CBS

Location: San Francisco, CA | Venue: Chase Center

Arkansas vs. Gonzaga Odds, Over/Under & Moneyline

Moneyline: Arkansas +340 | Gonzaga -450

Spread: Arkansas +9.5 (-110) | Gonzaga -9.5 (-110)

Total: 135.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Arkansas vs. Gonzaga Analysis

I faded Arkansas against the spread in each of their first two matchups, but I will be backing them here.  The Razorbacks didn’t look stellar in either of the first two rounds against Vermont or New Mexico State, but they can play to the level of Gonzaga long enough to cover this number.

Although he has struggled over recent weeks, JD Notae is a high-level guard that can catch fire at any time, while forward Jaylen Williams has been a consistent piece for the Hogs, reaching double-figures in points in 18 of his previous 21 games.

The key will be their ability to convert from beyond the arc. Arkansas shoots just 30.5% from three this season which ranks 314th in the nation. If they can just have a decent shooting night compared to that number, this one may not get out of hand too early.

The worry comes from the inevitable dominant stretch or two we see from the Zags in nearly every game they play in. The great work done at EvanMiya.com shows that the Bulldogs lead the entire field of 68 with 1.23 “kill shots” per game, scoring runs of 10-0 or better.

In the Round of 32, Memphis had already built up a lead that Gonzaga quickly diminished with a kill shot but the margin they built up helped the Tigers cover the number. Arkansas is capable of hanging around in this one and if they can survive these kill shots, this number feels just a point or two too large for me.

Arkansas vs. Gonzaga Prediction

The Pick: Arkansas +9.5 (-110)

SPECIAL OFFER
Bet now on the College Hoops with BetMGM. Sign up and Bet $10 on any College Basketball MoneyLine and Win $200 if either team hits a 3-pointer. Use Bonus Code SUNTIMESTOURNEY.
CLAIM OFFER

Next Up In News
Darren Bailey and Jesse Sullivan win the lottery! (For sought-after spots on GOP primary ballot)
Proviso Teachers Union reaches tentative agreement with school board, ending two-week strike
Woman found beaten to death in Englewood home
Teen boy critically hurt in Little Village shooting; police questioning person of interest
No bail for man charged with beating pregnant woman, causing death of their baby
Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton among mourners honoring legendary DJ Pervis Spann, ‘The Blues Man’
The Latest
Pitbull headlines Ravinia on Aug. 25. Iggy Azalea opens.
Music
Pitbull, Erykah Badu, Diana Ross, Grace Potter among Ravinia’s 2022 season lineup
More than 100 concerts will take place May 20 through Sept. 18 at the Highland Park outdoor venue.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
March 24, 2022 05:45 AM
Blackhawks_Ducks_Hockey.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks sweep Ducks after Dylan Strome’s late game-winner
The Hawks’ 4-2 win Wednesday marked their seventh consecutive victory over Anaheim, a strange streak of dominance dating back years.
By Ben Pope
March 24, 2022 12:57 AM
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, March 24, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
March 24, 2022 12:01 AM
State Sen. Darren Bailey, left, at a campaign event in Palatine earlier this month; Venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan, right, campaigns in Chicago in October.&nbsp;
Elections
Darren Bailey and Jesse Sullivan win the lottery! (For sought-after spots on GOP primary ballot)
But does ballot position matter? Some experts say no. “It’s tradition. It’s part of the summer camp aspect of campaigning,” said political science professor Christopher Mooney. “But does it have an impact on average? No, it doesn’t. But again, in an individual case, who’s to say?”
By Taylor Avery
March 23, 2022 09:17 PM
Proviso West High School at 4701 Harrison St. in Hillside.
Education
Proviso Teachers Union reaches tentative agreement with school board, ending two-week strike
“The Board, District administrators and teachers look forward to continuing to work together to maintain and enhance the quality of education and fiscal stability of District 209 for the benefit of our students, staff and community,” District 209 School Board President Rodney Alexander said Wednesday.
By Manny Ramos
March 23, 2022 09:08 PM