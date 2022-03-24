Michigan vs. Villanova Odds, Lines, Picks & Predictions – NCAAB, Mar. 24

After a few days off, college basketball betting will start back up Thursday with the Sweet 16.

It’s been a dream run for No. 11 Michigan after defeating Colorado State and Tennessee as they head into the second weekend preparing to go up against Villanova. The Wildcats bring experience and discipline while the Wolverines boast size and plenty of talent.

Let’s take a look at the college basketball odds and see where there is value in this Sweet 16 matchup.

SPECIAL OFFER Bet now on the College Hoops with BetMGM. Sign up and Bet $10 on any College Basketball MoneyLine and Win $200 if either team hits a 3-pointer. Use Bonus Code SUNTIMESTOURNEY. CLAIM OFFER

Michigan vs. Gonzaga: When, Where & How to Watch

#11 Michigan: 19-14 (11-9) | #2 Villanova: 28-7 (16-4)

Date: 03/24/2022 | Time: 7:29 PM ET | TV: TBS

Location: San Antonio, TX | Venue: AT&T Center

Michigan vs. Villanova Odds, Over/Under & Moneyline

Moneyline: Michigan +180 | Villanova -225

Spread: Michigan +4.5 (-110) | Villanova -4.5 (-110)

Total: 134.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Michigan vs. Villanova Analysis

If Michigan is to continue their run, this matchup will be won in the middle.

Michigan’s All-American big man Hunter Dickinson is a 7-footer that could seriously give Villanova problems in the paint with the Wildcats not being able to match his size with 6-foot-8 Eric Dixon likely taking the assignment.

Head coach Jay Wright ranks 318th in the nation in bench minutes percentage which means any sort of foul trouble here could spell doom for the not-so-deep Villanova roster. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Dickinson have a monster outing in this one sheerly based on his size.

But one man can’t do it all and Villanova can beat you in so many different ways.

The Wildcats lead in the country in free-throw shooting as a team at 82.6% and are currently on pace to become the best team from the charity stripe in NCAA men’s basketball history.

Collin Gillespie feels like a coach on the court as the team’s fifth-year senior point guard while nearly the entire lineup is made up of switchable wings where almost all of them are capable of scoring at all three levels.

I still fear backing Michigan based on their inconsistency all season and Villanova strikes me as the more disciplined, tournament-ready team with a coaching edge as well. The Wildcats are also a remarkable 18-3 over the last six NCAA tournament games.

Michigan vs. Villanova Prediction

The Play: Villanova -4.5 (-110)