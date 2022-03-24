The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 24, 2022
BetMGM Presents Sponsored

Michigan vs. Villanova Odds, Lines, Picks & Predictions – NCAAB, Mar. 24

This article is part of a special advertising series sponsored by BetMGM.com

Sun-Times Marketing By Sun-Times Marketing
 March 24, 2022 05:33 PM
SHARE Michigan vs. Villanova Odds, Lines, Picks & Predictions – NCAAB, Mar. 24

After a few days off, college basketball betting will start back up Thursday with the Sweet 16.

It’s been a dream run for No. 11 Michigan after defeating Colorado State and Tennessee as they head into the second weekend preparing to go up against Villanova. The Wildcats bring experience and discipline while the Wolverines boast size and plenty of talent.

Let’s take a look at the college basketball odds and see where there is value in this Sweet 16 matchup.

SPECIAL OFFER
Bet now on the College Hoops with BetMGM. Sign up and Bet $10 on any College Basketball MoneyLine and Win $200 if either team hits a 3-pointer. Use Bonus Code SUNTIMESTOURNEY.
CLAIM OFFER

Michigan vs. Gonzaga: When, Where & How to Watch

#11 Michigan: 19-14 (11-9) | #2 Villanova: 28-7 (16-4)

Date: 03/24/2022 | Time: 7:29 PM ET | TV: TBS

Location: San Antonio, TX | Venue: AT&T Center

Michigan vs. Villanova Odds, Over/Under & Moneyline

Moneyline: Michigan +180 | Villanova -225

Spread: Michigan +4.5 (-110) | Villanova -4.5 (-110)

Total: 134.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Michigan vs. Villanova Analysis

If Michigan is to continue their run, this matchup will be won in the middle.

Michigan’s All-American big man Hunter Dickinson is a 7-footer that could seriously give Villanova problems in the paint with the Wildcats not being able to match his size with 6-foot-8 Eric Dixon likely taking the assignment.

Head coach Jay Wright ranks 318th in the nation in bench minutes percentage which means any sort of foul trouble here could spell doom for the not-so-deep Villanova roster. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Dickinson have a monster outing in this one sheerly based on his size.

But one man can’t do it all and Villanova can beat you in so many different ways.

The Wildcats lead in the country in free-throw shooting as a team at 82.6% and are currently on pace to become the best team from the charity stripe in NCAA men’s basketball history.

Collin Gillespie feels like a coach on the court as the team’s fifth-year senior point guard while nearly the entire lineup is made up of switchable wings where almost all of them are capable of scoring at all three levels.

I still fear backing Michigan based on their inconsistency all season and Villanova strikes me as the more disciplined, tournament-ready team with a coaching edge as well. The Wildcats are also a remarkable 18-3 over the last six NCAA tournament games.

Michigan vs. Villanova Prediction

The Play: Villanova -4.5 (-110)

SPECIAL OFFER
Bet now on the College Hoops with BetMGM. Sign up and Bet $10 on any College Basketball MoneyLine and Win $200 if either team hits a 3-pointer. Use Bonus Code SUNTIMESTOURNEY.
CLAIM OFFER

Next Up In News
Person fatally stabbed after argument in West Garfield Park
Jury awards $742K to family of dad killed by cops while having mental health crisis
Sister-in-law of twins who turned against ‘El Chapo’ pleads guilty for helping spend drug money
CTU sues Lightfoot ally, accuses her of interfering in union’s elections
Ex-suburban highway commissioner admits taking $281,000 in kickbacks — except for in an election year
Wilson’s 2nd gas giveaway goes smoother, says 3rd a possibility
The Latest
A man was struck by a car Mar. 16, 2022, in Morgan Park.
Crime
Person fatally stabbed after argument in West Garfield Park
The male, whose age was unknown, was in an alley in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street, when he got into an argument with a person who pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 24, 2022 06:39 PM
A jury found two Chicago police officers and the City of Chicago liable for the death of 21-year-old Hector Hernandez.
City Hall
Jury awards $742K to family of dad killed by cops while having mental health crisis
Hector Hernandez was shot 13 times by former CPD officers Patrick Kelly and Antonio Corral in April 2014.
By Sophie Sherry
March 24, 2022 06:35 PM
_Twins.jpeg
Crime
Sister-in-law of twins who turned against ‘El Chapo’ pleads guilty for helping spend drug money
An indictment filed in June 2021 alleged the wives of Pedro and Margarito Flores helped stash away hundreds of thousands of dollars in drug money over a dozen years, starting with their husbands’ surrender in December 2008.
By Jon Seidel
March 24, 2022 06:24 PM
NCAA_Kansas_Basketball.jpg
College Sports
NCAA Midwest: all you need to know about Kansas, Providence, Miami and Iowa State
It’s Jayhawks-Friars followed by Hurricanes-Cyclones in Friday’s Sweet 16 matchups at the United Center.
By Steve Greenberg
March 24, 2022 05:59 PM
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
BetMGM Presents
There’s a Surprising New Favorite To Make the Final Four
This article is part of a special advertising series sponsored by BetMGM.com
By Sun-Times Marketing
March 24, 2022 05:33 PM