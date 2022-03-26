The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 26, 2022
BetMGM Presents Sponsored

Arkansas vs. Duke Odds, Lines, Picks & Predictions – NCAAB, Mar. 26

This article is part of a special advertising series sponsored by BetMGM.com

Sun-Times Marketing By Sun-Times Marketing
 March 26, 2022 08:42 AM
SHARE Arkansas vs. Duke Odds, Lines, Picks & Predictions – NCAAB, Mar. 26

What a matchup it will be on Saturday when Arkansas takes on Duke in the Elite Eight, which will be very interesting when it comes to college basketball betting.

Arkansas pulled off one of the many shocks of the tournament with a victory over the overall No. 1 seed in Gonzaga in the Sweet 16. Duke awaits as it looks to continue to write the final chapter of Mike Krzyzewski’s final season and return to the Final Four for the first time since 2015.

Below we’ll take a look at this matchup, including some college basketball betting trends and where we see value with the college basketball betting lines.

SPECIAL OFFER
Bet now on the College Hoops with BetMGM. Sign up and Bet $10 on any College Basketball MoneyLine and Win $200 if either team hits a 3-pointer. Use Bonus Code SUNTIMESTOURNEY.
CLAIM OFFER

Arkansas vs. Duke: When, Where & How to Watch

#4 Arkansas: 28-8 (13-5) | #2 Duke: 31-6 (16-4)

Date: 03/26/2022 | Time: 8:49 PM ET | TV: TBS

Location: San Francisco, California | Venue: Chase Center

Arkansas vs. Duke Odds, Moneyline, Total

Moneyline: Arkansas +145 | Duke -175

Spread: Arkansas +3.5 (-110) | Duke -3.5 (-110)

Total: 146.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Arkansas vs. Duke Analysis

Both of these teams may be coming off their best performance of the season to get here.

For Arkansas, a signature win in program history (first ever defeating a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament) over the best team in the field was led by some hard-nosed defense that forced the Zags to shoot just 5 of 21 from beyond the arc and commit 15 turnovers compared to just nine assists.

The Zags never quite got in a groove while the Razorbacks did just enough on the offensive end to win the game.

As for Duke, plenty of people did not think this youthful squad would be able to handle the No. 1 defense in the nation in Texas Tech. After a slow start, the Blue Devils were more than up for the task and knocked down their final eight shots to close out the game and top the Red Raiders.

I’ve gotten in the way of them for the past two rounds, but I just can’t do it again.

Duke’s talent is absolutely glowing right now and they have shown they will not shy away from big moments with strong finishes to each of their last two tournament wins. Props to Arkansas, but it felt like they caught Gonzaga on a bit of an off night and I’m not sure the streaking Blue Devils will be so kind in this spot.

Although it didn’t matter much against Gonzaga, the key to this matchup will be Arkansas’ desire to find the free-throw line.

The Razorbacks get 22.7% of their points from the charity stripe which ranks eighth nationally while Duke allows opponents to get just 11.9% of their points from the line, ranking third-lowest in the country.

The Blue Devils only trail Notre Dame among power six programs in fouls committed per game and with that being such a key aspect of Arkansas’s offense, I can’t see how they keep up with Duke’s current firepower in this spot.

Arkansas vs. Duke Prediction

The Play: Duke -3.5 (-110)

SPECIAL OFFER
Bet now on the College Hoops with BetMGM. Sign up and Bet $10 on any College Basketball MoneyLine and Win $200 if either team hits a 3-pointer. Use Bonus Code SUNTIMESTOURNEY.
CLAIM OFFER

Next Up In News
Kentanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing shows nation still deeply divided
Ward remap referendum still not a done deal
4 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago Friday
Man shot and critically wounded after fight at CTA Red Line stop on South Side; 1 in custody
Boy shot and wounded by Sauk Village police officer after resisting arrest
Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters drummer, dies at 50
The Latest
Comedian Dave Coulier attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles
Entertainment and Culture
‘Full House’ star Dave Coulier opens up about battling alcoholism and reaching sobriety
Coulier recalls how he would often drink for 8 hours straight and feel “like a bowl of dog mess” for the next two days.
By Charles Trepany | USA TODAY
March 26, 2022 09:00 AM
Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: Would you bet on the Bulls to make it past the first round of the playoffs?
Also this week, we asked about Lucas Giolito’s contract status with the White Sox and how Bears GM Ryan Poles is doing.
By Steve Greenberg
March 26, 2022 09:00 AM
Supreme Court nominee&nbsp;Ketanji Brown Jackson listens to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 during Jackson’s confirmation hearing.
Columnists
Kentanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing shows nation still deeply divided
Instead of celebrating America’s racial milestone, some politicians turned Jackson’s confirmation hearings into political theater.
By Mary Mitchell
March 26, 2022 09:00 AM
An eastern bluebird in March around Chicago. Credit: Emil Baumbach
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Eastern bluebird, silver pike or muskie, Annie Dillard on botany and moral thinkers
A good photograph of an eastern bluebird, a good question (and answer) on pike or muskie, and Annie Dillard on botany and moral thinkers are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
March 26, 2022 08:13 AM
ST22_suzuki_13_8x12.jpg
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: ‘Location, location, location’
That’s what it’s all about in the real estate business. This week, we combine location with baseball in our latest quiz. We even mix locations with people’s names. But you won’t need a map.
By Bill Chuck
March 26, 2022 08:00 AM